Gesher Music Festival Returns For 9th Season

Now in its 9th season, the Gesher Music Festival returns for two weeks in August, offering chamber music with a multi-cultural twist. The Festival runs from August 8-18 with three formal concerts as well as informal opportunities to hear some of the music and meet the musicians.

The theme of the festival this season, Shelter of Peace, explores the music of refuge, of security, and of sanctuary. Three distinct concerts reflect different aspects of this theme, each in a different venue. The formal concerts are:

Safe Haven - In partnership with the Missouri History Museum, Artistic Director Sara Sitzer and the Gesher Artists will explore the stories and music of refugees who found safety and eventually success in the US. This program will be performed on Thursday, August 17th at the Missouri History Museum and is free and open to the public.

Shelter from the Storm - Looking at the ways in which music can depict shelter in all types of storms, this concert takes place on Saturday, August 17th at the 560 Music Center.

Sacred Spaces - A musical take on history's most sacred spaces, the Festival Finale will be performed on Sunday, August 18th at the JCC's Wool Studio Theatre.

Additionally, the Festival is offering a Preview Concert in partnership with the World Chess Hall of Fame on Thursday, August 8th. The Festival Artists will also be performing music as part of the Friday night Shabbat services at Central Reform Congregation on August 9th and Temple Israel on August 16th. And on August 11th, the Festival will be partnering with the St. Louis Art Museum to provide a free, docent-led tour of art in the SLAM galleries relating to the Shelter of Peace theme.

"One of the reasons why music and art are so critical for our society is because they provide a reflection on who we are as a culture," said Sara Sitzer, Artistic Director of the Festival, "and this year it's particularly relevant for Gesher to be exploring the art that shines a lens on what makes us feel safe, secure, and uplifted."

Based on the Hebrew concept of Gesher, or bridge, the JCC's Gesher Music Festival builds bridges across the diverse cultures of St. Louis through engaging, inspiring, and immersive performances. Festival artists include members of many of the nation's top symphony orchestras, chamber music ensembles, and university faculties, and are winners of major musical awards including the Grammys and top prize in the Concert Artists Guild Competition. This year's lineup of musicians include vocalist Lucy Dhegrae, pianist Daniel Pesca, violinists Eva Kozma and Cristina Buciu, violist Sixto Franco, cellist Sara Sitzer, and clarinetist Dana Hotle.

Concert details are available at www.geshermusicfestival.org.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You