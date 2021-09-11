Future of the Cape Broadway Theatre is in Jeopardy Due to Safety Concerns

The future of the Cape Broadway Theatre may be in jeopardy, KFVS reports. Cape Girardeau city officials are now questioning the safety of the building due to some damage to the front. The theatre is being stabilized and scaffolding has been placed in the front of the building as the work continues.

A hearing will be held on Monday to determine the future of the theatre, but according to Suzanne Hightower, president of Cape Broadway Theatre, they need more money and time. She plans to request an extension from the city, in order to raise the $150,000 to $300,000 required.

"If we can't get the money raised, and they don't decide to gives us the extension then the building can be torn down," Hightower said.

The required work includes a fix to the front facade, a new roof, and new brick.

Ryan Shrimplin, City Planner for Cape Girardeau, said that if the city can preserve this piece of the community, they plan to do so.

"We're hoping that they understand that we're committed to restoring the theater. That it is a big project that takes a long time," Hightower said.

Read more on KFVS.

Broadway Theater, also known as the New Broadway Theatre, Fox Broadway, Kerasotes Broadway Theatre, is a historic vaudeville house and movie theater located at Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It was erected in 1921.

The goal of the theatre is to promote and develop interest in the performing and dramatic arts and to bring the dramatic arts to geographic areas and population centers that are not adequately served in that respect and, particularly, the Cape Girardeau area in the state of Missouri.

Learn more about the theatre on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/capebroadwaytheatre.