Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Selects New Executive Director

The Board of Directors for the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is has announced the position of Executive Director has been appointed to Cait VanDeWiele.

Cait VanDeWiele succeeds Judith Cullen, who retired from the Foundation in June. Cait has worked in the Saint Louis non-profit and performing arts industry for over a decade. Through work with the Fair St. Louis Foundation and Grand Center Inc., she has extensive experience in production management and communications. During her career she has executed several high-profile St. Louis community events, including Fair Saint Louis and the 2019 Blues Stanley Cup Celebration Rally at the Gateway Arch National Park. She has volunteered with several community committees and organizations and currently sits on the Board of Directors of Holidays in Saint Louis.

Cait's passion for the performing arts and expertise in community relations, marketing, and event management will help advance the Foundation's mission. She will oversee the Foundation's annual programs: the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, Kids' Night at The Fabulous Fox, Broadway Master Classes, Educational Encores, and the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (co-produced with The Fabulous Fox and The Muny).

"With the world transitioning back to traditional in-person events and programming, I could not be more thrilled to build on the Foundation's past successes." Cait continued, "I've always admired the passion, drive, and philanthropy of Mary Strauss and consider myself fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Ms. Strauss and the Board to further foster the love of the Performing Arts in the Saint Louis region."

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization created in 2002 with the mission of fostering, promoting, and encouraging young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances. The Foundation provides unique opportunities and develops educational performing arts programs focused on young artists. foxpacf.org