Eleri Ward Returns To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For An Evening Of Indie-Folk Sondheim

Since her sold-out debut at Blue Strawberry last year, Eleri Ward's star has only continued to rise. Her name and her "hauntingly beautiful" indie-folk Sondheim covers are now known far and wide within the Broadway community and beyond.

She has performed solo shows to sold-out crowds at venues such as Sony Hall, Joe's Pubs and The Kennedy Center and also sung her covers alongside of Broadway legends such as Donna Murphy, Julia Murney and Joshua Henry.

This past summer, she landed the coveted spot of opening act for Josh Groban's tour, giving her the opportunity to share her music with audiences nation-wide and to perform a nightly duet of Sondheim's "Not While I'm Around" (Eleri's version) with Josh Groban himself.

Now, Eleri returns to Blue Strawberry with THE TENDER TOUR, featuring music from both of her critically acclaimed Sondheim albums. If you think you have seen and heard everything Sondheim, you are profoundly mistaken. Eleri Ward's take - just her and her guitar - is strikingly and luminously original and will leave you with a brand-new interpretation and appreciation of Sondheim's work.

Eleri Ward is a New York City-based actor, singer, and musician. In 2021, she recorded and produced her full length indie-folk Sondheim album, "A Perfect Little Death," in her closet. After gaining a viral TikTok following, it was released by Ghostlight Records and has been hailed as "a harmonious marriage of musical theater and indie folk music, with hauntingly beautiful arrangements" by Forbes and "an incandescent new record, something genuinely new" from American Theater Magazine. Her original pop music has been called "soaring" (Nexus Music Blog), "astonishing" (Rising Artists), and "dreamy" (Neon Music). Her most recent pop EP, "Friction," was released in 2021. Eleri has been singing and acting since she was eight years old, and has always strived to carve out her own space with the uniqueness she brings to the theater. She studied songwriting at Berklee College of Music before transferring and graduating from The Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Musical Theater and an emphasis in Songwriting, which shows itself clearly in the way she has taken on the Sondheim canon.

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $25-$35. Doors open at 8:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 9:00pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.bluestrawberrystl.com. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.