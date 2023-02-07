Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eleri Ward Returns To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For An Evening Of Indie-Folk Sondheim

Ward's indie-folk Sondheim covers are now known far and wide within the Broadway community and beyond.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Eleri Ward Returns To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For An Evening Of Indie-Folk Sondheim

Since her sold-out debut at Blue Strawberry last year, Eleri Ward's star has only continued to rise. Her name and her "hauntingly beautiful" indie-folk Sondheim covers are now known far and wide within the Broadway community and beyond.

She has performed solo shows to sold-out crowds at venues such as Sony Hall, Joe's Pubs and The Kennedy Center and also sung her covers alongside of Broadway legends such as Donna Murphy, Julia Murney and Joshua Henry.

This past summer, she landed the coveted spot of opening act for Josh Groban's tour, giving her the opportunity to share her music with audiences nation-wide and to perform a nightly duet of Sondheim's "Not While I'm Around" (Eleri's version) with Josh Groban himself.

Now, Eleri returns to Blue Strawberry with THE TENDER TOUR, featuring music from both of her critically acclaimed Sondheim albums. If you think you have seen and heard everything Sondheim, you are profoundly mistaken. Eleri Ward's take - just her and her guitar - is strikingly and luminously original and will leave you with a brand-new interpretation and appreciation of Sondheim's work.

Eleri Ward is a New York City-based actor, singer, and musician. In 2021, she recorded and produced her full length indie-folk Sondheim album, "A Perfect Little Death," in her closet. After gaining a viral TikTok following, it was released by Ghostlight Records and has been hailed as "a harmonious marriage of musical theater and indie folk music, with hauntingly beautiful arrangements" by Forbes and "an incandescent new record, something genuinely new" from American Theater Magazine. Her original pop music has been called "soaring" (Nexus Music Blog), "astonishing" (Rising Artists), and "dreamy" (Neon Music). Her most recent pop EP, "Friction," was released in 2021. Eleri has been singing and acting since she was eight years old, and has always strived to carve out her own space with the uniqueness she brings to the theater. She studied songwriting at Berklee College of Music before transferring and graduating from The Boston Conservatory with a BFA in Musical Theater and an emphasis in Songwriting, which shows itself clearly in the way she has taken on the Sondheim canon.

Tickets at Blue Strawberry are $25-$35. Doors open at 8:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 9:00pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.bluestrawberrystl.com. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.




Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at The Catherine Berges Theatre At The Center For The Cre Photo
Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at The Catherine Berges Theatre At The Center For The Creative Arts (COCA)
Although Side by Side by Sondheim provides audiences with a dose of light musical entertainment, those familiar with the composer’s prolific output may not be satisfied. This is because when these songs are taken out of the context of their full productions, some of the magic wanes.
Student Blog: To BFA, or Not to BFA Photo
Student Blog: To BFA, or Not to BFA
What is the big deal about a BA and a BFA? Is the a significant difference?
Student Blog: Academic Integrity and its Benefits Photo
Student Blog: Academic Integrity and its Benefits
Academic integrity may not seem like topic that is super important to read about, but is definitely ignored a lot more than it should be. Seeing how practicing integrity in a academic setting now can help you in the future with your job and in general.
The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Presents Dominique Morisseaus CONFEDERATES This Februa Photo
The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Presents Dominique Morisseau's CONFEDERATES This February
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Confederates. From award-winning playwright and writer Dominique Morisseau, this production will unite and enlighten audiences.

More Hot Stories For You


The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Presents Dominique Morisseau's CONFEDERATES This February The Repertory Theatre Of St. Louis Presents Dominique Morisseau's CONFEDERATES This February
January 24, 2023

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will present Confederates. From award-winning playwright and writer Dominique Morisseau, this production will unite and enlighten audiences.
Photos: First Look At BROADWAY BOUND At New Jewish TheatrePhotos: First Look At BROADWAY BOUND At New Jewish Theatre
January 19, 2023

The New Jewish Theatre kicks off its 2023 season with the Neil Simon comedy Broadway Bound on January 19 – February 5. See photos from the production.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next MonthTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes to the Fabulous Fox Theatre Next Month
January 17, 2023

The complete cast is announced for the First National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. The production is scheduled to play a multi-year national tour across North America that will include a two week run in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre February 28 – March 12.
The Muny Names New Board Chair and Additions To The Board Of DirectorsThe Muny Names New Board Chair and Additions To The Board Of Directors
January 17, 2023

John Lemkemeier, a longtime Muny Board member, was elected Board Chair for a two-year term. Lemkemeier succeeds James Turley, retired Chairman & CEO from Ernst & Young, who served as Chair during the prior two years. Turley remains on the Muny Board and Executive Committee. Three newly elected Directors, Nicole Schnuck, Tamara Sheffield and Michael Torney, recently began their term.
Tesseract Theatre Opens LAST FIVE YEARS In St. Louis Next MonthTesseract Theatre Opens LAST FIVE YEARS In St. Louis Next Month
January 17, 2023

The Tesseract Theatre Company will open Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk winning musical The Last Five Years on February 17 at the .Zack Theatre.
share