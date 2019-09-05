Edward Jones Contributes $1 Million To Arts And Education Council For Third Consecutive Year

Financial-services firm Edward Jones and its associates have contributed more than $1 million to the Arts and Education Council for the third consecutive year. The donations will support the Arts and Education Council's programs and services that benefit more than 70 arts organizations and connect 1.6 million adults and children in the bi-state region with the arts each year.



About 2,400 Edward Jones associates donated more than $655,000 during the firm's annual two-week campaign at the firm's headquarters. The campaign, the largest in St. Louis, was led by Edward Jones associates including partner chair Patty Carter and associate co-chairs Nathan Hoffman and Mike Woerner. Edward Jones then made a corporate gift of $355,000, bringing the total campaign giving to more than $1 million.



"At Edward Jones, we make a difference in the lives of our clients and each other. We work to strengthen families and futures, and thereby the communities where we are privileged to serve. A gift to the Arts and Education Council is just one of the many ways we demonstrate that commitment," said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington. "I share the firm's passion for this wonderful organization. The arts help us observe and experience life and people with all of our senses, enriching us in unexpected ways. Art brings us joy and provokes new thoughts and ideas in ways few other endeavors can provide."



In a further sign of support for the arts in our region, Pennington and her husband, Mike Fidler, will co-chair the Arts and Education Council's 2020 St. Louis Arts Awards on Jan. 27.



"This support will have an enormous impact in our region," said Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO. "St. Louis's arts and culture industry plays a major role in our quality of life and provides significant economic impact for our region. We are grateful for Penny's leadership, the partners' and associates' incredible generosity and the firm's remarkable commitment to keep art happening."



Edward Jones branch teams across the St. Louis region currently are raising additional funds for the Arts and Education Council with a second campaign.



Edward Jones has supported the Arts and Education Council since 1978, contributing $12 million to keep art happening in our region. The firm is one of dozens of companies and organizations across the bi-state area to host giving campaigns for the Arts and Education Council. Edward Jones's campaign is the largest.



For more information about the Arts and Education Council, visit KeepArtHappening.org.





