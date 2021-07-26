Diana DeGarmo To Star in ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE at STAGES St. Louis

Broadway and American Idol star Diana DeGarmo will take on the iconic role of country music legend Patsy Cline in ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE at STAGES St. Louis, the return engagement of the biggest hit in the organization's history.

"Patsy Cline has been my first musical love ever since I memorized her greatest hits tape at the ripe age of three," DeGarmo said. "Bringing Patsy to life with my new friends at STAGES will be a fabulous way to celebrate their 35th Anniversary and re-opening of our venues. I am thrilled to be safely performing in-person again and can't wait to see you all soon!"

DeGarmo made her Broadway debut as Penny Pingleton in HAIRSPRAY and toured with BKLYN: The Musical, in the title role. She also played Sheila in the revival of HAIR, along with her now husband, Ace Young - with whom she went on to co-star alongside in the tour of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.

"Working with a talent as fantastic as Diana DeGarmo is a real thrill for the STAGES organization. She will no doubt be the ultimate Patsy Cline!" said Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Jack Lane.

Starring alongside Diana will be STAGES' fan-favorite, Zoe Vonder Haar, returning to her St. Louis Theatre Circle Award-winning role as Louise Seger.

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE (August 6-September 5) opens the 35th Anniversary Season at STAGES and marks the inaugural production in the company's new artistic home, The Ross Family Theatre at The Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The 2021 Season will continue with the STAGES Premier of the international sensation JERSEY BOYS (September 24-October 24). Season subscriptions and single tickets can be purchased now by visiting their website at StagesStLouis.org or by calling the Box Office at 314.821.2407.

For more information, please follow STAGES on Facebook and Instagram or visit the organization's website.