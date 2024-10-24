Dance St. Louis to Present Pilobolus Re:CREATION At The Touhill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance St. Louis, one of the oldest and one of only four nonprofit dance presenters in the country, kicks off its 59th season by presenting Pilobolus re:CREATION on Saturday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. The one-night-only presentation is a dynamic collection of Pilobolus' dance works from the company's 53-year legacy, including daring experiments, groundbreaking new collaborations and classics that have been recognized and lauded for altering the landscape of dance and theater. Tickets are $50-$89 and discounted 4-packs, starting at $160.



Pilobolus

With live performances in more than 64 countries, appearances on Broadway, the Olympic Games, more than 100 TV shows and 200 broadcasts, including the Oscars and 16 NFL games, and the creation of more than 120 dance works, Pilobolus (pronounced pih LAH boh lus) has been seen by millions across the world.

Pilobolus is a rebellious dance company. Since its founding at Dartmouth College in 1971, the company has tested the limits of human physicality to explore the beauty and the power of connected bodies, becoming one of the most imaginative and entertaining dance companies in the world and creating awe-inspiring and accessible performances. Over the past five decades, Pilobolus has continued to propel the seeds of expression through their collaborations with some of the greatest influencers, thinkers and creators in the world and its unique educational programming.



re:CREATION

re:CREATION is a dynamic collection of Pilobolus' dance pieces from its 53-year legacy-daring experiments and groundbreaking new collaborations, which stand alongside its classics that have been recognized as altering the landscape of dance and theater.

Following a triumphant three-week summer residency at The Joyce Theater in New York City, Pilobolus's re:CREATION tour embarks on a nationwide journey, bringing their celebrated collection of repertory to delighted audiences from coast to coast.

Step into a realm where imagination knows no limits. The boundaries of gravity and creativity blur, offering an intimate window into the essence of creativity itself. re:CREATION combines wit, sensuality and stunning physical acumen in a sensory- exploding performance sure to thrill and surprise audiences.

While the specific program varies from city to city, for Dance St. Louis' presentation on November 9, Pilobolus re:CREATION features the following works: Tales from the Underworld, Walklyndon, Bloodlines, Awaken Heart and Branches.

re:CREATION is both timely and timeless, keeping the company at the forefront of innovation. It's a transformative experience that promises to engage, inspire and leave audiences in awe.



Tickets & Free Pre-Show Q&A

Single tickets are $50, $75 and $89. Discounted 4-packs are $160, $240 and $285. Single tickets and 4-packs are on sale through MetroTix.

The audience is invited to arrive early at 6:30 p.m. to enjoy the free pre-show "Speaking of Dance" Q&A in the Touhill's Terrace Lobby. The pre-show talk is led by Dance St. Louis Artistic Director Michael Uthoff, who interviews representatives from Pilobolus. The interview is followed by an audience Q&A. The free pre-show program is designed to engage the audience in advance of the performance.

Comments