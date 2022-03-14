Dance St. Louis Presents Les Ballets Trockadero De Monte Carlo At The Touhill

Dance St. Louis, one of the country's oldest nonprofit dance presenters, continues its 56th season with the presentation of the world-renowned Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo-the world's foremost all-male comic ballet company-for one night only, Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. Direct from New York City and as seen in PBS' Ballerina Boys, it's "the funniest night you will ever have at the ballet" (Sunday Times). Tickets are $40-$69 and available through MetroTix.

Dance St. Louis is thrilled, for the first time in its 56-year history, to present Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo-a rare, special treat for the region. Since its founding in 1974, the all-male drag ballet company has performed in more than 600 cities in more than 40 countries across the globe, developing an international cult following and receiving worldwide acclaim and accolades as "an international treasure" and "one of the greatest acts on the planet" (The Express, London).

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo is a company of professional male dancers performing the full range of the ballet and modern dance repertoire, including classical and original works in faithful renditions of the manners and conceits of those dance styles.

The comedy is achieved by incorporating and exaggerating the foibles, accidents, and underlying incongruities of serious dance. The fact that men dance all the parts-heavy bodies delicately balancing on toes as swans, sylphs, water sprites, romantic princesses, angst-ridden Victorian ladies-enhances rather than mocks the spirit of dance as an art form, delighting and amusing the most knowledgeable, as well as novices, in the audiences. More information about the company is below and online on Dance St. Louis' website and the Trocks' website.

Tickets are $40-$69 and available via MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or https://www.dancestlouis.org/les-ballets-trockadero-de-monte-carlo.