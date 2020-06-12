Dance Arts Studio Makes Changes to Upcoming Recital Due to Safety Concerns

St. Joseph News-Press has reported that Dance Arts Studio's upcoming recital, which is the first show to be performed at the Missouri Theater since the shutdown, has made changes to their upcoming recital to make it the safest environment possible to put on a performance.

The precautions being taken include allowing only four family members per dancer to attend the show, closing off seating to allow for social distancing and more.

Marla Heller, owner of the Dance Arts Studio, said: "A little perspective is that Saturday's show that we're doing will take 12 hours. Wow. But it's only an hour's worth of music,"

She continued to say:

"We said all along, 'It's not going to look the same. It's not going to look the same.' The dancers and parents were like, 'We don't care. We don't care.' It's the closest to normal that we've been able to have,"

