Classic 107.3 Announces New Episode in the “Musical Ancestries” Program for Children

Classic 107.3, "The Voice for the Arts in St. Louis," announced today the upcoming premiere of a new episode in its program for school-aged children called "Musical Ancestries." The programming is made possible by a PNC Foundation grant through the PNC Arts Alive initiative.

"As a long-time supporter of the arts and education, PNC is committed to making arts programming and cultural resources widely accessible to children," said Michael Scully, PNC regional president for St. Louis. "Programs such as 'Musical Ancestries' inspire and inform listeners, especially during this challenging time as people look to the arts for entertainment and personal enrichment."

The episode "Central America" debuts at 10 a.m. April 25 following "Classics 4 Kids," the station's weekly show that introduces children to great works of classical music. "Musical Ancestries" is designed to teach school-aged children about world music. The new episode focuses on the music, culture, instruments, and storytelling traditions of Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Panama. The episode will air again at 3:30 p.m. April 26, and at 5:30 p.m. May 1.

"We are grateful to the PNC Foundation for its support," said Classic 107.3 CEO and General Manager John Nasukaluk Clare. "We're very pleased with the response to our 'Musical Ancestries' program and excited that teachers, as well as our school-aged listeners and their siblings and parents, can utilize the extensive program materials whenever it is most convenient for them."

In addition to the initial and subsequent radio broadcasts April 25-26 and May 1, students and families will be able to access program information on Classic 107.3's website through a Prezi presentation that incorporates visual images, maps, audio clips, text and craft activities in a user-friendly and engaging way. Students can follow along with the broadcasts as they use the online materials, or access the "Musical Ancestries" information at any time. Four "Musical Ancestries" programs are planned for the 2019-2020 school year, with the next broadcast focused on India.





