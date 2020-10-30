Circus Harmony's 1st Online Event Raises $67K+

Circus Harmony has recently launched a new online Circus Science classes for schools, cohorts, and families.

On October 10, Circus Harmony premiered their first online production - The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope - and held their first 24 hour fundraiser. Both were a tremendous success and show the power St. Louis' only social circus organization to show strength, flexibility, and hope even in these challenging of times.

The online show was coupled with their first 24 hour fundraising campaign to help keep Circus Harmony going and their online classes available to student who cannot afford them. People were so moved by the compelling acts in the show that they raised over $67,000! The Balancing Act was watched by over 1000 people in 35 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, Canada, Germany, Hungary, Denmark, and Australia. The video can be seen at www.circusharmony.org and on Circus Harmony's YouTube page at www.YouTube.com/circusharmony.

The Balancing Act: Walking the Pandemic Tightrope is a story told from Circus Harmony students' and alumni's' individual living rooms, bedrooms, and backyards. They share their views on this moment in time including the pandemic, racial inequity, and the presidential election. They demonstrate how they are staying balanced in this unbalanced time. What these young people say may resonate with you, surprise you, or even help you.. These young people who are the ones who will be most affected by what is going on right now. Their abilities, their observations, their resilience, and their artistry can serve as an inspiration to all.

Circus Harmony has also launched a new online Circus Science classes for schools, cohorts, and families. They are currently seeking sponsors to bring Circus Science not different underserved schools. To help support the work of Circus Harmony, register for classes, or book Zoom or outside shows visit their website at www.CircusHarmony.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You