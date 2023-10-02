Circus Harmony Will Host Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour Event This Week

The event takes place Thursday, October 5th from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

Circus Harmony Will Host Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour Event This Week

Circus Harmony is throwing its first Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour! There will be free hula hooping lessons, circus performances, pizza and more. This fun, family-friendly event will serve to introduce people to Circus Harmony, St. Louis’ only social circus school, and to raise money for their flying children scholarship fund!

“Circus Harmony is both a youth development and an arts education organization,“ explains their artistic/executive director, Jessica Hentoff. “We bring young people together from different backgrounds and show them that when they focus on what connects them, instead of what divides them, they can create something amazing!”

In addition to their circus classes at City Museum for all ages, they offer classes at a variety of schools and other sites around St. Louis, including St. Louis City Recreation Centers. Their sensational youth circus shows can be seen weekly in their home ring at City Museum.

The Harmonious Hooping Happy Hour is a celebration of community as well as a fundraiser for the Circus Harmony flying children scholarship fund. Tickets can be purchased online HERE




