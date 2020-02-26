Chaka Khan Comes to the Fabulous Fox

Chaka Khan will appear live at the Fabulous Fox Theatre Friday, April 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. online at metrotix.com, by calling 314-534-1111, or in person at the Fabulous Fox Box Office.

Chaka Khan is one of the world's most gifted and celebrated music icons. A singer, songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist, Chaka has influenced generations of music creators during her four decades as an artist. A ten-time GRAMMY Award winner, she has the rare ability to sing in a number of musical genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical. She is revered by millions of fans as well as her peers for her timeless, unmatched vocal style and image. The late, great Miles Davis noted that Chaka "sings like my horn." And none other than the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, has said that Chaka "is a one-of-a-kind, premier vocalist."

During her legendary career, Chaka has released 22 albums and racked up ten Number One songs on the Billboard charts, seven RIAA-certified gold singles and ten RIA-certified gold and platinum albums. Chaka's recordings have resulted in more than 2,000 catalog song placements.

"I am so humbled by the love, support and gracious spirit of my fans worldwide and the continuous support my peers have shown over the years," says Chaka. "Throughout my career, I have been through the fire a few times over and I'm still here as a living testament to God's love and grace."

Still at the height of her astounding vocal powers, Chaka Khan is creating new projects and earning new honors. Her latest single "Like Sugar" has earned high marks from tastemakers; the track is from her brand-new album-length project Hello Happiness, due in the first quarter of 2019. In addition, Chaka is making history once again, as she has been named Grand Marshal of the 2019 Tournament of Roses Parade, making her not only the first African American Grand Marshal in the traditional New Year's Day celebration's 130-year history, but the first Grand Marshal to perform during the parade.

Chaka Khan has received a steady stream of accolades for both her artistry and philanthropy. Her awards include the Soul Train Legend Award (2009), the BET Lifetime Achievement Award (2006), the GRAMMY Honors Award from the NARAS Chicago Chapter (2006) and the World Music Award Lifetime Achievement Award (2003). Previously nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame four times - twice as a solo artist and twice with Rufus - she has been nominated again as a 2019 inductee candidate.

Chaka shared her life's recollections in the autobiography Through the Fire, was published by Rodale Books in 2003 and is currently being adapted into a screenplay. In 2004, Chaka received an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music. She has also performed in musical theater, debuting on London's West End in "Mama I Want to Sing" in 1995; appearing in the Las Vegas production of "Signed, Sealed Delivered" in 2002; and taking over the role of Sofia in Broadway's adaptation of "The Color Purple" in 2008.

Despite her busy schedule, Chaka has always made time to support and uplift her community. In 1999, inspired by her autistic nephew, Chaka established the Chaka Khan Foundation to raise awareness, provide resources, and explore treatments for children with autism in underserved communities. She later expanded the mission of the foundation to focus on women and children at risk. In July 2012, Chaka received the McDonald's Corporation's 365Black Award for her leadership of the Chaka Khan Foundation. The organization raised $1.4 million for autism awareness and research and, on behalf of the autism community, Chaka lobbied on Capitol Hill meeting with the Black and Hispanic Caucuses' to reauthor the Combating Autism Act of 2006. As a result, the act was renewed and is slated to provide more than $3 billion for autism research and other services by 2019.

Chaka Khan is also an entrepreneur. In 2019 she will be gearing up to launch in collaboration with her long-term hair stylist and creative director, turned manager, George Robert Fuller, a full collection of Chaka Khan inspired wigs and hair pieces for the everyday, modern female consumer, powered by Indique Hair. Chaka's latest body of work, Hello Happiness, a 7-track album executive produced by English production powerhouse Switch, was released on February 15th, 2019 under Diary Records/Island Records. The 10-time GRAMMY Award-winner is looking forward to a celebration of a lifetime this year and beyond!





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You