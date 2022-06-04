Center of Creative Arts Opens Applications for 2022 Choreographic Lab

COCA's Choreographic Lab, launched by Co-Artistic Directors of Dance Antonio Douthit-Boyd and Kirven Douthit-Boyd in Fall 2021, supports the creative process of emerging choreographers. The Lab focuses on developing the choreographic and teaching practices of one select choreographer.

The Fall 2022 residency starts September 18, 2022, and provides training and mentorship.

Once selected, the choreographer will

Join the COCA faculty-teaching advanced modern, contemporary, and hip-hop classes

Create works for COCAdance and COCA Hip-Hop Crew, two of COCA's Pre-Professional Division student dance companies

Engage with mentors over the course of a 7-week period

Share details of their experience at an informal showcase of choreography (November 4-5, 2022). A full production of the work will be presented in COCA's annual spring dance concert, TRIumphant.



Individuals looking to develop new work and explore the creative process are invited to apply for the Choreographic Lab. Applicants must express a vision for the kind of work they wish to create and be open to dialogue with Artistic Directors, and other professional mentors, to shift through ideas and concepts. Applications will close on August 1, 2022.

Learn About Choreographer Mason Cummings' Choreographic Lab Experience here.