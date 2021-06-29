COCA's Summer Musical Returns With BILLY ELLIOT

COCA's Summer Musical returns to the stage with this summer's production of Billy Elliot. The musical features some of the best triple-threat talent in St. Louis with COCA's student performers, local apprentice actors, and regional professional performers all coming together under the direction of Nancy Bell for an uplifting and energetic theatre experience. In-person tickets are available for July 30-August 1, and virtual tickets offer access to stream the production any time July 30-August 5.

"Although there is still a lot of suffering in the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have so much to be hopeful and grateful about, which is why Billy Elliot is the perfect show for right now. It's about a moment in time when huge historical events overwhelmed normal people's everyday lives and about how those people-especially the kids-survived, thrived, and overcame," said Nancy Bell, Director of Billy Elliot. "With this show, we have an opportunity to create a lot of joy and beauty with our art to express our own historical moment."

Set in a village in northeast England during the miners' strike of 1984/5, Billy Elliot tells the story of a young boy who transcends class and circumstance to become a ballet star. The show follows Billy's journey from boxing ring to ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that unites his family, inspires his community, and changes his life. The powerful melodies of Elton John's score take us on the journey of a child's emotional struggle. Based on the acclaimed film and garnering Tony, Drama Desk, and Oliver Awards, Billy Elliot is a heartwarming and triumphant tale.

Professional performers include Will Bonfiglio as Mr. Braithwaite/Miner, Antonio Douthit-Boyd as Older Billy, and Duane Foster as Billy's Dad. The role of Billy will be played by COCA student Declan Ryan, who has studied at COCA since 2018 and also performed in productions with The Theatre Guild of Webster Groves, Union Avenue Opera, St. Louis Children's Choirs, and Parkway West Middle School. The Billy Elliot production team includes music direction by Colin Healy and choreography by Christopher Page-Sanders.

Billy Elliot is presented by Mary Strauss.

Virtual and in-person tickets may be purchased through COCA's website at cocastl.org/tickets or by phone at 314.725.6555.