COCA Will Be Closed to the Public Tomorrow, February 16

All classes, events, and rehearsals are canceled.

Feb. 15, 2021  

Due to inclement weather, COCA - Center of Creative Arts in University City will be closed and all classes, events, and rehearsals will be canceled for tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16, 2021. For more information, visit cocastl.org.

Founded in 1986, COCA is the fourth largest multidisciplinary community arts center in the country, one of only 16 schools in the nation accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Precollegiate Arts Schools (ACCPAS), and a national leader in innovative arts education.

With a mission to enrich lives and build community through the arts, COCA serves 50,000 people of all ages and skill levels, from enthusiastic amateurs to emerging professionals-all taught by a faculty of distinguished arts educators.


