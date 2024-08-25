COCA Announces 2024–2025 COCApresents Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



COCA – Center of Creative Arts has announced its 2024–2025 COCApresents season. COCApresents, COCA's signature performance season, offers thought-provoking, innovative programming for multigenerational audiences. The new season is comprised of eight mainstage series productions and two studio series productions, featuring innovative work from local, national, and pre-professional artists. The season runs September 28, 2024–July 27, 2025. Tickets go on sale to COCA Membership on Tuesday, September 3, and the general public on Monday, September 9.

“The 2024–2025 COCApresents season lineup beautifully reflects the full range of talent, artistic interest, and expression of COCA's pre-professional performers,” said Shawna Flanigan, COCA's recently appointed Senior Director of Artistic Strategy & Programs. “The selection of shows will build bridges to help our community understand new and different ways of seeing and also ignite imaginations and inspire awe in the on-stage technique.”

Opening the COCApresents season is mainstage production 123 Andrés, a lively performance by Latin Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated music duo 123 Andrés. Their catchy songs will get the whole audience dancing, singing, and learning. Developed for COCA's younger audiences, ages 3–6, 123 Andrés is a high-energy show that celebrates the Latinx experience and incorporates Spanish and English. Audience members are invited to participate in a free reading of 123 Andrés books.

In October, audiences will experience the captivating artistry of Peridance Contemporary Dance Company (PCDC). Under the direction of Igal Perry, PCDC brings together diverse artistic voices from world-renowned choreographers for an evening of virtuosity and elegance. New York City's PCDC has been a leader in expressive and innovative dance since 1983.

In December, COCA's pre-professional artists in Ballet Eclectica will perform an exciting adaptation of the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker, choreographed by internationally recognized dancer and choreographer Tom Gold and set to the original score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. This thrilling new version follows the lead characters on an enchanting journey through historical landmarks, with characters inspired by famous staples of St. Louis!

Joyful celebrates the winter season in song with a variety of music performed by pre-professional artists in Allegro Vocal Company. Allegro will perform holiday favorites, such as “Carol of the Bells,” along with traditional and pop concert style music. Joyful will open with a performance by local acappella quartet Momento and will feature a piece by The St. Louis Children's Choirs.

In April, Kaleidoscope Crown by playwright Ashleigh Akilah Rucker tells the story of a young girl who awakes with a shocking new ability: with every new feeling her hair is catapulted into multicolor tresses. Her new development throws the uniformity and peace of her small traditional village into disarray. Rucker draws inspiration from the art and traditions of the African Diaspora bringing the culture to the forefront of this new work. This world premiere production has been partially developed through a series of readings and workshops that have engaged COCA's COCAwrites students for the past two years as part of the TYA/USA's Reimagining TYA Program.

In May, COCA's Pre-Professional Division dance companies, COCAdance and Ballet Eclectica, will perform a culmination of their work across the season for Verve. The production highlights their versatility as they showcase 12 dance works across three different programs. The young artists perform new works choreographed by renowned guest artists from around the world.

Allegro Vocal Company's end-of-season musical spectacular, Harmonious, showcases the premiere vocal company along with members of COCA's voice department. Harmonious will focus on the horror musical genre and feature songs from musicals such as Sweeney Todd, Jekyll and Hyde, and Little Shop of Horrors. The show will also include a piece from The St. Louis Children's Choirs.

The COCApresents mainstage season concludes with COCA's Summer Rep, showcasing the talents of COCA's musical theatre pre-professional artists as they present contrasting musicals in rotating rep over the course of a weekend. Summer Rep will feature a contemporary musical and a musical for young audiences. Summer Rep show lineup and ticket sales will be announced in Fall 2024. COCA Summer Musicals are proudly presented by Mary Strauss.

COCA's studio series will feature two productions by COCA's Improv Troupe, one in the fall and one in the spring. Improv Troupe: COCA Ignites! is a fun, interactive performance by pre-professional artists who practice long-form and short-form improvisation, sketch comedy, and activities that involve audience participation.

2024–2025 COCApresents Season Productions

123 Andrés | September 28, 2024

Peridance Contemporary Dance Company | October 4–5, 2024

Improv Troupe: COCA Ignites! | November 16, 2024

The Nutcracker | December 13–15, 2024

Joyful | December 21, 2024

Kaleidoscope Crown | April 11–13, 2025

Improv Troupe: COCA Ignites! | May 3, 2025

Verve | May 9–11, 2025

Harmonious | May 24, 2025

Summer Rep | July 24–27, 2025

For more information, visit cocastl.org/on-stage-performances.

ABOUT COCA

COCA's mission is to enrich lives and build community through the arts. With a commitment to equity and access, COCA serves as a regional hub for learning in and through the arts for all ages from all backgrounds. One of the most diverse cultural institutions in St. Louis, COCA serves more than 60,000 students, audience members, artists, and families from more than 200 zip codes across the St. Louis region every year. The fourth largest multi-disciplinary arts organization in the country, COCA is committed to supporting the vitality and creativity of more than 200 artists at the heart of their work in schools, community centers, local business, cultural organizations, and onsite at its campus in University City.

