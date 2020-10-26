CMSSL Offers Free Video Concert To Retirement Facilities
The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis was looking for a way to help our community during the pandemic and thought a welcome community service would be to make their A Little Magical Music video concert available to retirement facilities.
It is their hope that this short virtual concert will bring some pleasure to a group that has most likely been in lock-down or shut in for many months.
Understanding that these facilities generally use a DVD to provide entertainment that can be directed to individual apartments or to a small group in a meeting room, they have ordered DVDs to send to various facilities.
If you have a loved one in such a facility, please send an email to info@chambermusicstl.org with the name and address of the facility and they will do their best to see that it is included in this program.
For more information visit Chambermusicstl.org.