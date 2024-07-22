CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS Comes to Westport Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emery Entertainment will bring back "Christmas with C.S. Lewis" to the Westport Playhouse stage starring St. Louis's own Gregory Williams Welsch, November 29-December 15. Tickets are $64 and are on sale now! Tickets may be purchased through MetroTix at www.metrotix.com or by calling 314/534-1111. A special 50% off discount is available by using code CHRISTMAS when purchased online.

In the early years of his young adult life C.S. Lewis believed the story of Christ's birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J R R Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis' journey from Atheism to Christianity. From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning. Here we find him at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve hosting a group of Americans who are Christmassing in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions - curiosity, laughter, gladness and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations.

St. Louis native Gregory Williams Welsch trained in New York and has trod the boards in the guise of some of the greatest roles ever created for the stage. He has been entertaining audiences for years with the authenticity of his performances. Welsch has graced both the small and big screen as well, but it is in the amphitheatre of live performances where he truly shines. He is thrilled to return home to perform in one of his favorite roles at Westport Playhouse.

Westport Playhouse is back, hosting plays, musicals, films, comedy, private events and much more. Westport Playhouse is located at 635 Westport Plaza in Maryland Heights. For more information or to see a list of nearby restaurants, visit www.westportplay.com.

St. Louis based Emery Entertainment has produced and promoted thousands of events around the globe, including superstar attractions such as Blue Man Group, Bono, David Copperfield, James Taylor, "An Evening with C.S. Lewis," and Off-Broadway's "Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus LIVE."

