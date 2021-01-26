Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance was previously scheduled for April 20, 2021.

Jan. 26, 2021  
CELTIC WOMAN CELEBRATION TOUR Postponed at Fabulous Fox Theatre

The Celtic Woman Celebration Tour which was scheduled for April 20, 2021 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre has been postponed. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the most successful all-female group in Irish history has decided to move its tour to 2022.

Tickets for the 2021 engagement at the Fox will be refunded. Ticket holders will receive an email with more information. The Fox Box office is currently closed.

When a new date and location are announced later, refunded ticket holders for the Fox engagement will receive a priority purchase opportunity for the Celtic Woman Celebration Tour 2022.


