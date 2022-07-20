Balsam Hill and Fox Concerts Presents CHRISTMAS WITH AMY GRANT & MICHAEL W. SMITH, December 9

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are joining forces once again to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday season, where they will be joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys. Presented by Balsam Hill, this iconic pair is set to kick off their combined holiday show on Nov. 26, in Memphis and travel to nine markets including a stop in St. Louis at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The highly anticipated Christmas concert will feature selections spanning the artists' expansive Christmas repertoires and combine the vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums between them. Both Grant and Smith's recordings have become part of the backdrop of Christmas for families all over the world, and their holiday tour is one of the most heralded events of the season to the delight of fans at sold-out shows throughout North America.

"I look forward to every chance I have to share the stage with Michael.... especially at Christmas," Grant says. "He is such a gifted musician and I enjoy creating these special memories with him on stage. This tour is one we both can't wait to do every single year."

"It's no secret how much I love Christmas music," Smith adds. "And performing some of these classic holiday songs with Amy makes it even more special. This time of year is made even better because we get to spend the Christmas season on stage together."

Following the nine-city run with Grant, Smith will continue the Christmas tour with Tait for eight more dates, hitting Nashville, Omaha, Minneapolis and more. Meanwhile, Grant will return to Nashville for her Christmas at the Ryman residency with her husband Vince Gill. The 12-performance holiday concert run at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium will kick off on Dec. 11.

"Having Michael Tait join us this year is something Amy and I are both looking forward to," Smith says. "We've been friends for years, and to now have his voice and energy incorporated into this show is going to make it even more incredible! I look forward to continuing on to eight more cities with him to round out my own Christmas tour schedule."

In support of their longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Grant and Smith will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show.

Smith and Grant will also be supporting Heartlight Ministries, a ministry and residential facility offering healing and hope for parents and struggling teens.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit:

AmyGrant.com and MichaelWSmith.com.

2022 Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour featuring Michael Tait

All dates and venues are subject to change without notice.

Nov. 26 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland**

Nov. 28 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center Concert Hall**

Nov. 30 - Salina, KS - The Stiefel Theatre**

Dec. 01 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater**

Dec. 02 - Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park**

Dec. 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Old National Centre Murat Theatre**

Dec. 07 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre**

Dec. 08 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre**

Dec. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Fox Theatre**

2022 Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour featuring Michael Tait

All dates and venues are subject to change without notice.

Dec. 12 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall*

Dec. 13 - Johnson City, TN - Martin Center for the Arts*

Dec. 14 - Chattanooga, TN - Walker Theatre*

Dec. 15 - Nashville, TN - The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University*

Dec. 19 - Omaha, NE - The Holland Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 20 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion*

Dec. 21 - Minneapolis, MN - The Orpheum*

Dec. 22 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place*

**Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Michael Tait

*Michael W. Smith and Michael Tait

Amy Grant's career spans more than 40 years and stretches from her roots in gospel into becoming an iconic pop star, songwriter, television personality and philanthropist. With three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums, her total career album sales have exceeded 30 million and over 1 billion global streams. Grant's chart success has been consistent throughout her career with six No. 1 hits, 10 Top 40 pop singles, 17 Top 40 Adult Contemporary tracks and multiple Contemporary Christian chart-toppers. In addition to her six GRAMMY Awards, Grant has earned 26 Dove Awards (including four Artist of the Year Awards) and has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the Music City Walk of Fame and the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame. Conventional wisdom has it that Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map becoming the first Contemporary Christian artist to have a platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. With that, her legacy as one of the most influential artists of the past four decades is assured. In April of 2016, Grant celebrated the 25th anniversary of her iconic hit "Baby Baby" with a worldwide release of the song featuring pop sensation Tori Kelly. Tennessee Christmas released in late 2016 and marked Grant's first all-new holiday album in nearly 20 years. In February 2020, The T.J. Martell Foundation - the music industry's leading nonprofit to fund innovative medical research focused on treatments and cures for cancer - honored Grant with the Tony Martell Outstanding Entertainment Achievement Award at their annual Honors Gala. 2021 found Grant celebrating her iconic, 5x platinum album, Heart In Motion, releasing a double disc 35th Anniversary Edition on July 9 that included never before released tracks and updated remixes of the hit singles. 2022 promises to be a busy year with touring as well as a new single release, a cover of the classic song "Put A Little Love In Your Heart," which closes out Amy's current shows. Additionally, 2022 marks anniversaries of her platinum-selling classic "Age To Age" album and the gold-selling "Behind The Eyes" albums. For more information, visit www.amygrant.com.

Michael W. Smith has been releasing new music regularly and performing around the world to sold-out crowds for the last 35+ years. During his storied career, he's written and recorded over 36 No. 1 songs, been honored with three GRAMMY Awards and 45 Dove Awards, one American Music Award, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums. Amassing an in-depth catalog of achievements, Smith was also recently honored with a star-studded tribute concert in Nashville, TN to celebrate his 35 No. 1s, by a myriad of legendary performers. His recent USA Today, Yahoo! Music and Billboard-acclaimed studio album A Million Lights and Parade, Good Morning America-featured and GRAMMY nominated live worship album Surrounded have together become his 30th and 31st Top 10 hits on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart, more than any other solo artist in history. His most recent album STILL Vol. 1, is an atmospheric listening experience of improvisational music coupled with inspirational scriptures. More than just an outstanding songwriter and performer, Smith has given back to the global community throughout his career. Smith has raised funds to battle AIDS in Africa, started Rocketown, a safe haven for young people in Tennessee to meet and find hope; and has helped more than 70,000 children through Compassion International. He has also written several bestselling books, including Old Enough To Know and Friends Are Friends Forever. Michael W. Smith's heavily praised Michael W. Smith & Friends: The Spirit of Christmas features collaborations with Vince Gill, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Nettles, Bono, Michael McDonald and Grant. For more information, visit www.michaelwsmith.com.