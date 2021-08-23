BWW Review: ON YOUR FEET! at The Muny

The Muny premiere of On Your Feet! is a satisfying surprise. Director Maggie Burrows and Choreographer William Carlos Angulo fill The Muny stage with an epic celebration of music and movement. This production overcomes a thin book and marginally compelling story to stage a joyful jukebox musical thanks to perfect casting and exceptional performances.

Real life married couple Arianna Rosario and Omar Lopez-Cepero have electric chemistry as Gloria and Emilio Estefan. When they share Emilio and Gloria's first kiss in a café they convey realistic passion. Together they make a striking couple. Arianna's vocals are the perfectly suited to the material. Her dynamic performance makes you nearly forget you are not watching the real Gloria Estefan perform. Omar's performance as Emilio is full of authentic bravado. His strong demeanor illustrates the resolute backbone that Emilio Estefan needed to produce the group's success.

Isabella Iannelli as Little Gloria is a revelation. Her dance sequences, especially during "Tradicion," are mesmerizing and illustrate dance skills beyond her young age. Alma Cuervo's Consuelo is divine. Her performance captures the supportive love of an abuela coupled with comedic charm. She steals every scene. Natascia Diaz captures the pain of Gloria's mom's lost dream by harboring anger and resentment at Emilio and her daughter's success. Every member of this cast delivers an impeccable performance.

The stage is filled with dancers and Angulo's choreography is energetic, interesting, and infectious. The ensemble is filled with remarkable dancers. Tim Mackabee's minimalist set design provides a backdrop to allow Angulo's choreography to take center stage. Music Directory/Conductor Lon Hoyt's band provides exceptional cover versions of the Latin rhythms of the Miami Sound Machine. Leon Dobkowski's costume design is playful and elegant and provides some stunning motion to accentuate the dancers' movement. His costumes for Gloria enhance Rosario's performance allowing her to disappear into the role.

Do not to miss this show at The Muny. On Your Feet! is infectious fun. It will have you dancing in the aisles and singing the entire way home. Get on your feet and head straight to The Muny box office to buy tickets before this show closes.

On Your Feet! sponsored by BMO, continues at The Muny through August 27th. For tickets visit metrotix.com or The Muny Box Office in Forest Park. The Muny closes it season next week with a production of Kander and Ebb's Chicago, sponsored by MOLottery, playing from August 30th through September 5th. For more information visit muny.org.