BWW Review: CHICAGO at The Muny

The classic Kander and Ebb musical Chicago opened tonight at The Muny and runs through Sunday, September 5th. Chicago is the story of two murderesses, Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, who vie for criminal celebrity status. This is an innovative and entertaining production that slays the audience. The Muny has staged literal musical theater magic with this final production of their 103rd season.

Denis Jones (Director/Choreographer) and Barry Busby (Associate Choreographer) have assembled an all-star cast including an ensemble of dozens of highly skilled dance professionals to pack the expansive Muny stage. Their choreography pays tribute to Fosse's sexy and subtle work but morph it into grand movements that play to the back of this 11,000-seat house. Their work on "We Both Reached for the Gun" is a thrilling show stopping delight.

The high-kicking J. Harrison Ghee pairs with hoofer Sarah Bowden to portray Velma and Roxie as the brash and audacious fame seeking muderers. Their genius comedic timing and on-stage partnership works on every level. Ghee's statuesque presence is felt immediately when delivering the rousing opening number ("All That Jazz") with robust vocals. Bowden's Roxie is a sexy femme fatal with a perfectly feigned naivete to illicit sympathy from a gullible jury. Her dancing is extraordinary. The throw away number "Me and My Baby" early in the second act is an unexpected treat thanks to her incredible dance talent.

James T. Lane plays the slick tongued attorney Billy Flynn with confident arrogance. Lane leads some of the best musical numbers of the show with "We Both Reached for the Gun" and "Razzle Dazzle" and doesn't disappoint. Adam Heller endears himself to the audience with his sad sack portrayal of Roxie's husband Amos. His "Mr. Cellophane" is pure musical theater charm. Emily Skinner delivers a fun "When You're Good to Mama" and pairs perfectly with Ghee on "Class."

This production of Chicago razzles, dazzles, and provides all that jazz thanks to a brilliant cast, superb choreography, and an exceptional directorial vision.

Chicago, sponsored by Missouri Lottery, runs through September 5, 2021 at The Muny. For Tickets visit metrotix.com or The Muny Box Office in Forest Park. Visit muny.org for more information.