BWW Previews: FIREFLIES at Hotchner Studio Theatre On The Washington University Campus

The St Louis Black Repertory Company continues its 45th Anniversary Season with Fireflies by Donja R. Love. Fireflies opens on February 11, 2022 at at the 125-seat Hotchner Studio Theatre on Washington University's campus. Previews begin on February 9, 2022. The show is directed by Atlanta-based actor and director Andrea Frye, featuring Zahria Moore and Eric Conners. The courageous work takes an intimate approach to exploring personal aspects of the Civil Rights Movement.

This powerful drama follows the marriage between Olivia, an inspiring speechwriter and her charismatic husband Charles and his involvement in the freedom movement. When four little girls are bombed in a church Olivia starts to believe "this world ain't no place to raise a colored child." As the second installment of the playwright's "Love Plays" trilogy, celebrating queer black stories at pivotal moments in history, this work unfolds from a female-led perspective.

"This show is so true of life," said Director Frye. "The notion of the fight for the right to live is evident in this text, but it's ultimately about a man and a woman struggling to get along. It shows the truth of the way that we deal with each other is of real importance."

Moore, a first-year Black Rep Acting Fellow from Atlanta, plays Olivia. Moore received her BA in Playwriting and English from the University of Missouri and her MA in Theatre and Performance Studies from the University of Maryland. St. Louis Native Conners (Canfield Drive, Miss Julie Clarisa and John, Jitney, Oak and Ivy) portrays Charles. He obtained his BFA in theater from Webster University Conservatory of Theater Arts, MA in Theater from Fontbonne University, and his M.Ed from the University of Missouri.

In addition to direction by Andrea Frye, Fireflies will feature scenic design by Dunsi Dai, lighting design by Sean Savoie, and costume design by Ellen Minch. Sound design will be done by Second-year Fellow Christian Kitchens and Properties will be designed by First-year Fellow Taijha Silas. First-year Fellows Tatiana Durant will be the stage manager and Kristen Gray will be the assistant stage manager.

Four-play season subscriptions and single tickets for Fireflies are available at theblackrep.org or by calling the Box Office at 314-534-3807. Reduced prices are available for groups of 12 or more and for the Intergenerational Matinee on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, with support from the Taylor Family and Trio Foundations. In-person health protocols will be followed including required vaccination or negative test results. For complete information on current health protocols please visit theblackrep.org.

Funding for The Black Rep's 45th Anniversary Season has come from Ameren, Arts and Education Council, The Black Seed Initiative, Centene Charitable Trust, Missouri Arts Council, Regional Arts Commission, Rodgers-Townsend, The Shubert Foundation, the Steward Family Foundation, and Washington University in St. Louis.