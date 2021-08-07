BWW Interview: Kendra Kassebaum of SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS at The Muny

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is based on the 1954 Academy Award winning film starring Jane Powell and Howard Keel. In 1978, Powell and Keel starred in The Muny theatrical premiere of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Next week, St. Louis' Kendra Kassebaum will star as Milly Bradon in the sixth Muny production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. On Broadway, Kendra has starred as Glinda in Wicked, and originated the roles of Janice in Come From Away and Sam in Leap of Faith. She was last seen at The Muny in Guys and Dolls playing Miss Adelaide in 2019. BroadwayWorld had the opportunity to sit down with Kendra and talk about her return to The Muny and her career on the stage.

JL: You're returning to The Muny in a show based on one of my favorite movie musicals. What will it mean to you to return to The Muny stage?

KK: Coming back to my first show here at The Muny after no theater for 18-months creates this sense of healing. In my experiences at The Muny I've learned that the crew, the actors and all The Muny staff love their jobs. They are the best at their game. I'm working with a group of people who have passion for what they do. The amount of preparation before the actors arrive to start rehearsal is astounding. We are still working on the music and dance in Act I.

JL: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is very dance heavy. Do you have a lot of formal dance training?

KK: I worked with Josh Rhodes (Director and Choreographer) and Lee Wilkins (Choreographer) on Paint You Wagon and they know how my body moves. I've taken dance lessons since I was a little girl and continued into and beyond college. Like I'd mentioned before, the show preparation, prior to rehearsals starting, is amazing. The choreographers know how to create movement that makes it comfortable for the actor's abilities. They know how to make you look good.

JL: You had the opportunity to create an original role in Come From Away. How do you approach creating an original role versus taking on a role in a classic musical like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers?

KK: With Come From Away, Janice was two characters. Starting that process gives you a freedom but you must also be truthful to the text. It is a fresh, new, creative process. The situation is not much different when taking on a well-known role. There are so many wonderful versions that can be used as resources to see what other actors have done with the role. Anytime you are creating you keep your focus on the text.

JL: Why do you think Come From Away resonated with audiences so well?

KK: We all have a feeling of loss from that day (September 11, 2001) and the show is about all our grief and hurt. It is a masterful script and tells the story while giving respect to the audience. The audience leaves feeling lighter and healed a little bit. It creates a connection with the audience because it provides a sense of hope, kindness and humanity that was borne out of a tragedy.

JL: What did you learn from your early stage experience that you still carry with you today?

KK: I learned to be kind to every person creating with you. Be a team player, listen and be honest with the text. Know the character, understand what you can give, and be authentic. It is how I'm approaching Milly in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. I did the same with Glinda.

JL: You've had the opportunity to perform with famous actors like Vanessa Redgrave and the late Natasha Richardson. What did you take from your time working with them?

KK: When working with people you must be relatable and sound real. Vanessa and Natasha were so honest in words, bodies, and mouths in how they treated everyone.

JL: Now that theater is resuming following the pandemic, what is next for your career and what roles are you dying to play?

KK: We're all in a little fragile place right now and don't know what is happening. I'm open to opportunities. I'm coming in slow and looking forward to the next phase of my career. I'm not the ingenue anymore. I'll take the opportunity to explore the rich catalogue of the magical older characters that have been written for the stage.

The Muny presents Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, sponsored by US Bank, August 12 - 18, 2021. For tickets visit metrotix.com or The Muny Box Office in Forest Park. For more information, visit muny.org.

