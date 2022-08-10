BANDERA, TEXAS Comes to Prism Theatre Company This Month

Prism Theatre Company will bring this world premiere play, BANDERA, TEXAS to St. Louis later this month!

Featured in Prism's 2021 Spotlight On... Women Writing Festival of New Works, Bandera, Texas is a dramedy about marriage, motherhood, and the women who came before us and paved our way. The play follows Liz, a native New Yorker forced to relocate to the Texas Hill Country for her husband's job. She is visited by her long-dead grandmothers, who help her adapt to her new life. They remind her that an uprooted woman can grow wherever she is replanted when she knows who she is and carries the people and places she loves inside of her.

Cast:

LIZ .......... Maggie Lehman

DAVE ....... Mike DePope

MARY ....... Leslie Wobbe

GENEVIEVE ....... Stephanie Rhein

ENSEMBLE MEN ...... Ryan Burns

The production will take place from August 26th-September 4th at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre (Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2:00pm). Tickets are $25, with $15 student tickets available for every performance.

Special Performances:

Friday, September 2nd - performance followed by audience talk back with the playwright and cast, included with ticket

Saturday, September 3rd - performance followed by a Meet the Playwright reception, included

with ticket

Tickets are available now!

Tickets are available now!

Online: https://www.metrotix.com (link provided)

Phone: (314) 534-1111

In Person: The Fabulous Fox Box Office

Phone: (314) 534-1111

In Person: The Fabulous Fox Box Office