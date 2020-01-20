The Arts and Education Council has named Jessireé Jenkins grants and programs coordinator. In this role, she will work with Director of Grants and Program Cynthia P. Davis to manage the grants and programs of the Arts and Education Council.



"We're thrilled to welcome Jessireé to the Arts and Education Council," said Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO. "Her diverse knowledge and skillset will strengthen our grants and programs opportunities. She is poised to accomplish significant grant and community engagement in 2020 as we launch the Arts and Healing Initiative and expand the Diversifying the Arts program."



Jenkins spent 10 years with the St. Louis Public Library system in a significant community outreach and engagement role, is Board Chair for A Call to Conscience, an interactive theater for social change, and is a graduate of the LaunchCode 2019 CoderGirl program. She has a vast amount of experience in community engagement, advocacy, event planning and program management with an emphasis on education, social responsibility, diversity and inclusion.



Jenkins holds an undergraduate degree in Public Policy Administration from the University of Missouri- St. Louis.



For more information about the Arts and Education Council and to see a full staff list, visit KeepArtHappening.org.

