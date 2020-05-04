Arts And Education Council To Host Inaugural Clothesline Art Show

The Arts and Education Council announced today that they will host an inaugural Clothesline Art Show on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with a Preview Party on Friday, October 16. Capturing a long-time tradition where artists would gather and hang their work on clotheslines to exhibit and sell, the goal is to create a beloved and affordable art tradition putting "art within reach". The Arts and Education Council is seeking submissions for this art show from St. Louis regional artists through July 31, 2020.



The Clothesline Art Show is a new, free community event that will feature a diverse collection of work by St. Louis artists at a range of price points to satisfy the seasoned collector as well as those who have never purchased local art before. The show will be held at the St. Louis Artist Guild in Clayton, MO. Artists will receive 50% of their sales with the remaining 50% benefitting the many arts and arts education programs of the Arts and Education Council.



"Now, more than ever, the arts community needs our support. St. Louis arts organizations, large and small, are struggling as earned income from canceled performances has evaporated amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said Cynthia Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO. "The social isolation and anxiety we feel will not limit our need for connection or our creativity when we can gather safely again."



Artwork submission guidelines: Mediums accepted are oil, acrylic, watercolor, prints, small sculpture, photographs and collage. Some crafts and jewelry will be accepted at the discretion of the Arts and Education Council. Works need not be framed; however, all works on paper must be matted and plastic wrapped for their protection. All other works must have wires, from one side of the frame to the other, for hanging. No other wires or hooks will be accepted. No wet paintings accepted.



Only original prints, such as lithograph, silkscreen, etching, drypoint and monoprint are acceptable. Posters or reproductions from books, newspapers, magazines or computer printouts are not acceptable. Please do not submit multiple images of any one print. Giclée prints are only accepted if they have been hand-embellished or are certified as edition 1 of 1.



Open to artists 18+ in the St. Louis bi-state region. Galleries may not participate. The Arts and Education Council reserves the right to refuse entries that are deemed inappropriate or unsuitable.



Entry deadline: July 31, 2020, 11:59 p.m. CDT.



For complete information about the Clothesline Art Show and to submit artwork visit KeepArtHappening.org/Clothesline.





