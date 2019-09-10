Arts And Education Council Awards $25,000 In Grants For Rural Communities

The Arts and Education Council has awarded five organizations a combined total of $25,000 through the Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts Program.



Since 2007, the Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts Program has invested more than $225,000 in our region to provide access to the arts for people living in the rural communities surrounding St. Louis.



"The Arts and Education Council is grateful for our partnership with Bayer Fund that allows us to support arts and arts education programs that make our region more vibrant," said Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO. "These grants provide children and adults living in rural communities greater access to meaningful arts and culture activities."



The organizations (in alphabetical order) that have been awarded Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts Program grants are:

Arts Rolla (Rolla, Mo.) brings art and communities together by supporting and growing visual, literary and performing arts.

Clinton County Showcase (Breese, Ill.) promotes the performing arts within the community of Clinton County and the surrounding area by providing educational experiences through performing arts projects, seminars and workshops.

Sainte Genevieve Art Guild (Ste. Genevieve, Mo.) will soon open the Sainte Genevieve Art Center and Museum to create more art opportunities for residents and visitors.

Steelville Arts Council (Steelville, Mo.) offers artists a place of natural beauty and inspiration for both visual and performing artists and promotes the arts in their community creating a connection between artists and audiences to enrich the quality of life for all.

Warren County Fine Arts Council (Wright City, Mo.) helps support arts education programs in Warren County schools and funds community performances and a summer camp for kids.

"Whether it's a community play, dance performance or instructional program, the Bayer Fund Rural Community Arts Program is a conduit for ensuring those who reside in rural areas within the St. Louis metropolitan region have access to the arts," said Michelle Insco, Senior Community Engagement Manager for Bayer Fund. "Bayer Fund is proud to be a longtime supporter of this impactful program."



Grant applications were reviewed based on mission, community need, potential impact, artistic quality and fiscal responsibility by a volunteer panel of the Grant Committee from the Arts and Education Council's Board of Directors.



For more information about these organizations and the Arts and Education Council's grant programs, visit KeepArtHappening.org.





