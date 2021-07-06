Arianna Rosario Will Lead The Muny's ON YOUR FEET! Alongside Real-Life Husband, Omar Lopez-Cepero

The Muny announced today that Arianna Rosario will make her Muny debut as Gloria, joining her real-life husband, the previously announced Omar Lopez-Cepero (Emilio), in On Your Feet!, August 21-27.

"It is already an incredible honor to embody an icon like Gloria Estefan, but to share this honor opposite my real-life husband playing Emilio, in a story that represents love, a celebration of culture, and a drive to achieve the American Dream, is truly a dream come true," said Rosario. "The Muny has long been known as an incredibly special place, and to make my Muny debut in this show opposite my husband, makes this a once in a lifetime opportunity."

"After this long hiatus from live theatre, simply having the opportunity to return to the stage is a blessing. To return to an incredible venue like The Muny in this show, opposite my wife as iconic power couple Gloria and Emilio Estefan, is something that we will cherish for a lifetime," shared Lopez-Cepero.

"How lucky we are to have Arianna and Omar in these roles," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. "The show shares with us the story of when and how Gloria and Emilio met, forged and protected their enduring love, and to have this extraordinary couple use their history, bond and love to embody these people is so exciting."



On Your Feet! is directed by Maggie Burrows, with choreography by William Carlos Angulo and music direction by Lon Hoyt.

On Your Feet!, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, features music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, with a book by Alexander Dinelaris.

Based on the inspiring true story of the queen of Latin pop, Gloria Estefan and her husband, Emilio, On Your Feet! is a universal sensation that shows what can happen when two people believe in their talent, music and one another. Their moving rags-to-riches story features some of the most chart-topping songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "1-2-3," "Coming Out of the Dark" and the title hit, "Get On Your Feet." With this Muny premiere, audiences will leave ready to "Conga!"

New season subscriptions for the 2021 five-show season are still currently available through July 23, with single tickets becoming available July 12. Tickets can be purchased in person at the box office, online at muny.org or by phone by calling (314) 361-1900 ext. 1550.

Arianna Rosario will be making her Muny debut. Broadway/tour: Cats (Sillabub, revival, Neil Simon Theatre), On Your Feet!; Cinderella, West Side Story. Regional: Evita (Eva Perón, Bay Street Theater), In the Heights (Carla, Kennedy Center), The Buddy Holly Story (Maria Elena, Ogunquit Playhouse), West Side Story (Anita, Opera North). New York/workshop: Love Life (New York City Center Encores!), Hadestown (New 42). TV/Film: West Side Story (directed by Steven Spielberg), Devotion (directed by J. D. Dillard), The Waltons: Homecoming (directed by Lev. L Spiro), Fosse/Verdon (FX) and Queen Sugar (OWN). #quesiga @ariannarosario ariannarosario.com



Omar Lopez-Cepero will return to the Muny stage after appearing in Paint Your Wagon (Armando) and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Prior to the pandemic shutdown, he was seen in the off-Broadway premiere of The Unsinkable Molly Brown (Vincenzo). Broadway: On Your Feet! and American Idiot. Off-Broadway: The Public Theater's Central Park concert of The Capeman. Regional/tour credits: The Flamingo Kid (Alejandro) at Hartford Stage, Guys and Dolls (Sky Masterson) at Theatre Under The Stars, Evita as Che (national tour, Fulton Theatre) and as Peron (Bay Street Theater). TV credits: Blue Bloods (CBS), The Detour (TBS), Vegas (CBS). He is a graduate of The University of Miami Frost School of Music with a degree in Vocal Performance. Alongside his performing career, he has developed an acting and voice studio where he coaches professional artists and students to maximize their potential.