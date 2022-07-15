Arch City Kids Theater Troupe Fights Type 1 Diabetes With Its Annual Revue

Since 2005, talented performers ages 8-18 from across the St. Louis region come together every summer to form the Arch City Kids Theater Troupe (ACTT), producing a Broadway-style musical revue to raise money and awareness for JDRF (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) in hopes of finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

As always, this year's production, Don't Stop Believin', is run entirely by kids, who cast, direct, choreograph and perform the show, donating all proceeds to JDRF. Don't Stop Believin' is directed this year by 18-year-old 2022 Lutheran South graduate, Gracie Maurer.

"ACTT is my favorite part of the summer," she says. "I've met lifelong friends and grown as a leader. I'm so excited to be directing the show this year!"

In 2021, ACTT's production Something About This Night raised $25,000, and over the years, with participation of more than 200 area kids, ACTT has given nearly $300,000 to JDRF.

Being a part of ACTT has become a fun and meaningful summer tradition for many young St. Louis performers, but for Assistant Director Natalie McAtee, singing and dancing in the show is only part of the appeal.

"Being able to raise money doing what I love for a disease that affects my friends is the highlight of my summer," said Natalie.

Gracie agrees.

"I am looking forward to raising money to turn Type 1 into Type None."

Don't Stop Believin', featuring songs from Broadway favorites like Rock of Ages, Hairspray, Legally Blonde, A Chorus Line, and Mamma Mia, runs August 5-7 at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. Tickets are free but donations are encouraged. Raffles and concessions are available at each show, and all proceeds go to JDRF.

For more information on ACTT: www.archcitykids.org