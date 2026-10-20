Ali Siddiq to Extend ALI SIDDIQ: CUSTOM FIT Tour, With Stop at The Fabulous Fox

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Comedian Ali Siddiq has extended his international stand-up tour, ALI SIDDIQ: CUSTOM FIT, adding 18 markets beginning in January 2027. Fresh off his first arena shows in Baltimore, Tallahassee and Atlanta, Siddiq continues his move into some of the country's most celebrated performance venues, including a stop in St. Louis at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, March 20 at 8:00 p.m.

The newly announced dates also include a special appearance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on April 17 as part of the Nashville Comedy Festival. Produced and curated by Siddiq himself, the star-studded event brings together some of comedy's biggest draws: Ali Siddiq, Mojo Brookzz, Josh Johnson, Ms. Pat and Marcus D. Wiley, for one unforgettable night.

Ali’s latest standup special, My Father, premiered on his YouTube Channel on Father’s Day, and has already amassed over 5 million views. His next special, THE DOG, is set to premiere December 13, 2026, exclusively on his YouTube channel, continuing an extraordinary run of independently produced comedy releases. In February, MY TWO SONS won the 2026 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety (Series or Special), a landmark achievement for an independently produced and released YouTube comedy special. In April, Siddiq earned three Webby honors for RUGGED, including Best Video & Film Comedy, Best Video & Film Individual Performance and the People's Voice Award.

Crowned by Vulture as “stand-up comedy’s most prolific storyteller,” Ali Siddiq has built a massive, devoted fanbase clamoring to attend his live shows and watch his masterful specials. His catalogue of beloved specials includes his first hour special in 2018 It’s Bigger Than These Bars (5M+ views) which was taped inside a Texas jail. He premiered his four-part stand-up series The Domino Effect 1-4 in 2022-2024 which has amassed over 60 million views. The storytelling saga cemented Ali’s reputation as a master craftsman of narrative comedy. Each chapter became a cultural event, landing Ali among the top-viewed comedians on YouTube year after year.

Also during that time, Ali released the special Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover (2023) which has amassed 8.2 million views. Deadline included Ali in their list of “Comics Who Won 2025” following the release of 3 more hour standup specials in that year alone, My Two Sons (17M+ views), Rugged (11M+ views) and Mondays (8.5M+ views).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 10 Hrs 08 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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