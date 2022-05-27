ALL HAIL THE QUEEN: TRIBUTE TO ARETHA FRNAKLIN! is Coming to The Grandel

With a renowned career bridging multiple generations and an array of genres, Aretha Franklin truly earned the title, "The Queen of Soul." Cherished by musicians and listeners alike, Aretha is recognized as the most successful female recording artist in history with 112 singles on the Billboard chart, 18 Grammy Awards, and over 75 million records sold. The McNary Experience celebrates the amazing musical stylings of Ms. Franklin with a compilation of jazz, gospel, and soul that would make her proud.

The McNary Experience has delighted audiences in Chicago and Evanston, Illinois and will take this show to Columbus, Ohio with their tribute of sensational renditions of the singer's biggest hits. The band brings a celebration of culture and African American heritage to the St. Louis region in celebration of Juneteenth; performing at The Grandel for one day only, on June 19, 2022, at 3:00pm!

The McNary Experience has been recognized for their creativity and talents by winning all rounds of the I Am Fest and being selected to perform at The House of Blues Chicago on the main stage. The I Am Fest is an exclusive independent art and music festival showcasing the best of Chicago's local artists. Additionally, The McNary Experience has had the privilege of performing for former Senator Carole Moseley Braun, in a unique performance celebrating Women's History Month.

All Hail to the Queen!

Tickets can be purchased by visiting Metrotix. Tickets range from $30-60.