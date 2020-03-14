AIN'T TOO PROUD, MEAN GIRLS and More Announced for Fox Theatre 2020-2021 Broadway Series

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced a fetch 2020-2021 U.S. Bank Broadway Series.

You can sit with us! When MEAN GIRLS opens the seven-show season ticket package this September. You'll dance all night when the Lincoln Center Theater Production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY graces the Fox stage in October. Hear the evolution of an icon when THE CHER SHOW turns back time and experience the Broadway magic only Disney can deliver at their newest hit musical FROZEN. Get ready for those Grammy winning songs and Tony winning moves when AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS makes its St. Louis debut. Throw on a corsage because it's time to dance at Broadway's hit musical comedy THE PROM. Fall in love all over again when PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical dazzles audiences as the final show in the Broadway series.

MEAN GIRLS | September 22 - October 4, 2020

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

MY FAIR LADY | October 14-25, 2020

From Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

THE CHER SHOW | November 17-29, 2020

The Tony Award®-winning musical! Her life. Her story. Her legend. Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have you dancing in the aisles!

Disney's FROZEN | February 10-21, 2021

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, FROZEN, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics rave, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). FROZEN features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS | March 2-14, 2021

AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

THE PROM | April 6-18, 2021

Everyone's invited to the joyous Broadway hit that New York Magazine calls "smart and big-hearted" and The New York Times declares it "makes you believe in musical comedy again!" THE PROM is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all. Variety raves, "It's so full of happiness that you think your heart is about to burst." And The Hollywood Reporter cheers, "It's comic gold!" You belong at THE PROM!

PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical | April 27 - May 9, 2021

After an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award winner PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is now on tour! PRETTY WOMAN: The Musical is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. Featuring direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. "If you love the movie, you'll love the musical!" (BuzzFeed News).

Series Specials

Six Broadway specials will be offered to 2020-2021 season ticket holders for priority seating before their public on-sale dates.

A holiday classic, Nebraska Theatre Caravan's A CHRISTMAS CAROL will return December 3-6 and the "most famous reindeer of all" will soar into the Fox December 18-19 in RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER. A new mesmerizing production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will kick off the New Year January 26-31. Experience the smash hit phenomenon that is BLUE MAN GROUP March 19-21. Discover the mystery of a brave young woman's past in the romantic and adventure-filled musical ANASTASIA May 14-16. You can't stop the beat when HAIRSPRAY takes you back to the 1960s May 21-23.

New seven-show season ticket packages will go on sale June 8 at 10 a.m. Current U.S. Bank Broadway season ticket holders will receive their renewal information the week of March 23. On-sale dates for individual shows will be announced later. For more information, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700. Groups of 10 or more should call 314-535-2900 for special rates and reservations. The Broadway Series at the Fabulous Fox Theatre is presented by U.S. Bank.





