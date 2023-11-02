2024 STL Teen Talent Competition Registration Now Open

Teen Talent is free to participate in and is open to high school students that live within 50 miles of the Gateway Arch.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

2024 STL Teen Talent Competition Registration Now Open

Registration for the highly anticipated 2024 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition (Teen Talent) is open, and this year's event promises to be a celebration of the remarkable talent and creativity of St. Louis' top student performers.

Presented by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, the adjudicated competition has become a platform for high school students to celebrate their passion, dedication, and love of the performing arts while competing for scholarships and cash prizes, and it will take center stage at The Finals in March 2024, at the Fabulous Fox Theatre.

Teen Talent has a rich history of providing a platform for emerging artists to captivate the St. Louis community with their extraordinary skills, from dance and vocal performances to instrumental and other specialty virtuosities. Over the past years, the competition has discovered and nurtured some of the most promising talents in the region, with many past winners going on to achieve remarkable success in their respective fields.

Teen Talent is free to participate in and is open to high school students that live within 50 miles of the Gateway Arch. Students must be enrolled in grades 9, 10, 11, or 12 during the 2023-2024 academic year to participate. Performers under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to submit a registration form on their behalf. 

Staged in three rounds, the 2024 Teen Talent Competition schedule is as follows:

Competition Stage        Date                                                                      Location
Preliminary Auditions     Weekend of January 13 – 14, 2024            Kirkwood High School – Keating Center

Semi-Finals                        Weekend of February 3 – 4, 2024            Kirkwood High School – Keating Center

The Finals                            March 2024 – Date TBA                               Fabulous Fox Theatre

"Teen Talent has become a cornerstone in our community, celebrating the artistic achievements of our youth and offering them the recognition and encouragement they deserve." said Cait VanDeWiele, Executive Director of the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. “Teen Talent is not just a competition, but also a platform that provides young artists educational coaching, career advancing opportunities, and sense of community.”

New to the 2024 Competition, that Foundation is offering FREE coaching workshops to all participants. Teen Talent coaching workshops give participants the opportunity to work with the Teen Talent Creative Team to strengthen their acts and improve confidence ahead of the auditions.

Details on the Teen Talent coaching workshops are as follows:

Workshop Date                                                Time                                                      Location
Saturday, November 18, 2023                     9:00am – 12:00pm                         Sun Theatre

Saturday, December 16, 2023                    9:00am – 12:00pm                         Sumner High School

Registration for Teen Talent is open until January 8, 2024. For more information about the 2024 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, including registration details, coaching workshops, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit STLTeenTalent.org.

About Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation:

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes, and encourages young people in the St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.

In addition to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, the Foundation also produces a variety of other performing arts programs including Kids' Night at the Fabulous Fox, Broadway Master Classes, Educational Encores, and is a producing partner of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.



