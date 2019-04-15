2019 Festival Of New Plays Announced At Tesseract Theatre
The Tesseract Theatre Company is changing gears and identity starting late spring 2019. The company will no long be producing a September - May calendar season. Instead it will premiere is first annual Festival of New Plays, premiering three new works over the course of two weeks, starting May 15th through the 26th. These full productions will be performed in rep, so all three shows will be available to be seen each weekend of the festival!
When: May 15-26, 2019 (check each production for specific performance times.)
Where: The .ZACK
3224 Locust Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63103
The Plays:
Earworm written by Shualee Cook directed by Morgan Maul-Smith.
Earworm tells the story of Candles Out, a decade-old punk rock break up song seeking closure with five people whose lives she's entwined with in very different ways - a strange trip involving music and memory and how each affects the other.
Show dates and times:
Wed. May 15 @ 7pm
Sun. May 19 @ 2pm
Thur. May 23 @ 7pm
Sat. May 25 @ 8pm
Sun. May 26 @ 2pm
Dates by Elizabeth Breed Penny
directed by Tinah Twardowski
Caroline has been finding it hard to live in the outside world: literally. And the more her friends try to help, the higher she builds her walls.
Dates and times:
Fri. May 17 @ 8pm
Sat. May 18 @ 2pm
Sun. May 19 @ 7pm
Wed. May 22 @ 7pm
Sun. May 26 @ 7pm
Hoist by Erin Lane
directed by Kevin Bowman
Skyler, a recently returned Iraq war veteran, attempts to forget, so she can continue to exist in peace. Unfortunately, the effects of her military experience, and the return of an old flame, complicate her mostly good intentions.
Dates and times:
Thur. May 16 @ 7pm
Sat. May 18 @ 8pm
Fri. May 24 @ 8pm
Sat. May 25 @ 2pm Tickets: Available by calling MetroTix at (314) 534-1111, at the Fabulous Fox box office, or by visiting http://www.metrotix.com
Tesseract tells big stories small. The company's mission is to be an artistic home for diverse artists and a leader in new play development in the Midwest.
Find more information at www.tesseracttheatre.com