Photos: EL ALMA AL AIRE El at Ocaso Coliseum de Madrid
Directed by Jonathan Kent with a book by Álvaro Tato, the production features Pepe Null and Amanda Digón in leading roles.
The world premiere of EL ALMA AL AIRE has begun performances at Oscaso Coliseum de Madrid, Gran Via in Madrid. The new musical, developed from the songs of Alejandro Sanz, hosted its Gala Performance on Wednesday 30th September 2026, which featured Alejandro Sanz himself in attendance. The history-making Grammy Award-winning artist took to the stage at the end of the performance to celebrate. See photos!
EL ALMA AL AIRE is an original production by Stage Entertainment, featuring some of the most iconic songs from Alejandro Sanz's career. The book for the musical is written by Álvaro Tato (Tebanas, Burro, Todas hieren y una mata), and it is directed by Jonathan Kent (Gypsy, Long Day's Journey Into Night), with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck (TINA, Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812, Hello, Dolly!), choreography by Lynne Page (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Standing at the Sky's Edge), production design by Tom Pye (Paddington, My Neighbour Totoro), lighting design by Hugh Vanstone (Back to the Future, Matilda), and sound design by Nevin Steinberg (Hadestown, TINA, Hamilton).
Pepe Null as Ale, Amanda Digón as Ella, Natan Cut as Bruno, Lydia Fairén as Sandy, Antonio MM as Fisherman, Inma 'La Carbonera' as Levante, Miriam Madrid as Soul, Inés León as Loneliness and Hugo Ruiz as Jamie.
Alejandro Sanz said: After so many years in music, I have thoroughly enjoyed everything I've learnt from the process of creating a musical. Discovering that the language of music can be transformed into another language thanks to an excellent libretto. And I am certain that I could not have found a better partner than Stage Entertainment to develop this project: as well as their professionalism, they have demonstrated their talent and dedication to me every single day. I believe we've hit the bullseye!
Alejandro Sanz
Alejandro Sanz
Alejandro Sanz
El Alma al Aire
El Alma al Aire
El Alma al Aire
El Alma al Aire
El Alma al Aire
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