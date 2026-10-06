ONEW Will Bring ONEW THE LIVE : Q to Seoul in October
Performances will run Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park.
ONEW will bring his latest solo concert series, “ONEW THE LIVE : Q,” to Seoul later this month, with the three-date engagement set for Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park. The concert will mark the Seoul stop of ONEW’s latest solo concert series, following performances in Tokyo and Taipei.
The Seoul performances are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:28 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. Olympic Hall is located at 424 Olympic-ro in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The concert is presented by GRIFFIN Entertainment and Knowmerce.
The concert will feature ONEW, the solo artist and member of SHINee. “ONEW THE LIVE” is described as ONEW’s live concert brand, with the “Q” subtitle referring to “Question.” The Seoul engagement follows concerts in Tokyo on Sept. 22-23 and Taipei on Oct. 3.
Tickets are priced at 209,000 won for VIP seats, 154,000 won for ON seats and 121,000 won for NEW seats. VIP admission includes access to the soundcheck event, early admission and a VIP gift. All seats are reserved.
Tickets are being sold exclusively through Melon Ticket. Fan club presale for members of ONEW’s official global fan club, JJINGGU, opened Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. KST, with general sales beginning Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. KST. Fan club members were limited to one ticket per person per performance during presale, while general sales allow up to two tickets per person per performance, including tickets purchased during presale.
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