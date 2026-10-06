ONEW Will Bring ONEW THE LIVE : Q to Seoul in October

NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ONEW will bring his latest solo concert series, “ONEW THE LIVE : Q,” to Seoul later this month, with the three-date engagement set for Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park. The concert will mark the Seoul stop of ONEW’s latest solo concert series, following performances in Tokyo and Taipei.

The Seoul performances are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:28 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. Olympic Hall is located at 424 Olympic-ro in Songpa-gu, Seoul. The concert is presented by GRIFFIN Entertainment and Knowmerce.

The concert will feature ONEW, the solo artist and member of SHINee. “ONEW THE LIVE” is described as ONEW’s live concert brand, with the “Q” subtitle referring to “Question.” The Seoul engagement follows concerts in Tokyo on Sept. 22-23 and Taipei on Oct. 3.

Tickets are priced at 209,000 won for VIP seats, 154,000 won for ON seats and 121,000 won for NEW seats. VIP admission includes access to the soundcheck event, early admission and a VIP gift. All seats are reserved.

Tickets are being sold exclusively through Melon Ticket. Fan club presale for members of ONEW’s official global fan club, JJINGGU, opened Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. KST, with general sales beginning Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. KST. Fan club members were limited to one ticket per person per performance during presale, while general sales allow up to two tickets per person per performance, including tickets purchased during presale.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 14 Hrs 10 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more South Korea Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming