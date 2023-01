Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Riley Fincher-Foster - GOLDEN AGE CABARET - Milltown Players



Runners-Up: Max Quinlan/Siri Howard - GALA CELEBRATION: 'A BROADWAY LOVE STORY' - Greenville Theatre, Cassie Cohen - FALL SPECTACULAR - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre, Beatriz Santos Maylinch - FALL SPECTACULAR - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Bakari King - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: Elyn Collier - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre, Mandy Applegate - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre, William Wilkins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spartanburg Little Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kathy McGill - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: Andie Nicks - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theater of South Carolina, Janet Kile - JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre, Thomas Brooks - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Greenville Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: SOMETHING ROTTEN - Greenville Theatre



Runners-Up: NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin cultural center, ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre, MAMMA MIA! - Greenville Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Joe Barros - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: Hans Boeschen - ELF: THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre, Jocelyn Sanders - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre, Max Quinlan - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Whitaker Gannon - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina



Runners-Up: Ashley Robinson - THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre, Allison McNeely - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Town Theatre, Ahsha Daniels - THE COLOR PURPLE - Spartanburg Little Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre, THE MUSIC MAN - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute, ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Christian Specht - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: Danny Harrington - JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre, Cory Granner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre, Patrick Faulds - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Andrew Austin - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: Victoria Adams - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre, Michael Simmons - BRIGHT STAR - Town Theatre, Victoria Adams - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Town Theatre, KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre, THE SOUND OF MUSIC - South Carolina Children's Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: MISSING MOON - South Carolina Children's Theatre



Runners-Up: CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL IN CONCERT5 - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre, THE PUREST FORM OF HOPE - Centerstage

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Mathew Molina - ELF THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre



Runners-Up: Caroline Quinn - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Town Theatre, Hayden Cohen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Chapin Theatre Company, Jordan Tisdale - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Mary Thalassinos 'Daisy' - THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Cassidy Brown - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Long Bay Theatre, Leah Tudor - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Town Theatre, Mariah Lotz - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina

Best Play

Winner: THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre



Runners-Up: THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Town Theatre, CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Matthew Imhoff - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: Danny Harrington - JEKYLL & HYDE - Town Theatre, Graham Shaffer - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre, Patrick Faulds & Dan Langstons - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kyle Jensen - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute



Runners-Up: Dean McCaughan - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre, Cory Granner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Greenville Theatre, Tim St.Clair - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Eduardo Agnese - RAGTIME - Southeastern Summer Theatre



Runners-Up: David LaTorre - JOSEPH... - Town Theatre, Jonathan Raines - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Riley Fincher-Foster - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Greenville Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Sarah Hubbard 'Myrtle' - THE GREAT GATSBY - Spartanburg Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Michael Halling - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Carter Allen - A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre, Maddie Tisdel - THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - South Carolina Children's Theatre



Runners-Up: MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Columbia Children'sTheatre, THE ADDAMS FAMILY SCHOOL EDITION - Town Theatre, FREAKY FRIDAY - Spartanburg Youth Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Greenville Theatre



Runners-Up: Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute, Town Theatre, Workshop Theatre