William Goldman's Adaptation of MISERY Opens In December At The Warehouse

The Warehouse Theatre has a reputation of largely avoiding holiday shows during the holiday season. This year they've doubled down on that rep by producing the long-awaited, psychological thriller, MISERY. Based on the bestselling work from Stephen King, this William Goldman adaptation remains true to the original work, but highlights the action, tension, and thrills.

MISERY follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

The cast features longtime Warehouse artists, Kerrie Seymour (WITCH, APPROPRIATE) as Annie Wilkes and Aaron Brakefield (ASSASSINS, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW) as Paul Shelton. Lou Buttino rounds out the cast as the well-meaning sheriff, Buster.

This production at The Warehouse Theatre is helmed by Jess Chayes, who was the associate director of MISERY's Broadway run featuring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf. Chayes returns to The Warehouse for the first time since 2018's THE FLICK.

She's joined on the creative team by Brandon Roak (Scenic – THE FLICK, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW), Kendra Johnson (Costumes – POWER OF SAIL, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), Kevin Frazier (Lights – ODD, HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH), Sarah Schaible (Sound – Warehouse debut), Bill Muñoz (Fight Choreographer – MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON, BLOODY BLOODY Andrew Jackson), Paul Jutras (Special Effects – Warehouse debut), and Beth Martin (Props – WITCH, TROUBLE IN MIND).

“We've wanted to bring MISERY to The Warehouse for a long time. It's a great fit for our space as we can bring you close to the action, it has a surprising amount of humor, it features local actors at the top of their game that will make you forget about Kathy Bates and James Caan, and we're lucky enough to have Jess Chayes directing, who has Broadway experience with this show. Bring the whole family to ring in the holidays in an intense, intimate, and unexpected way,” enthused Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone.

I Pay What I Can Sunday is December 8th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Talk Back follows the performance on December 8th. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run. The show runs December 6th – 29th, 2024. More information including tickets can be found at WarehouseTheatre.com.

