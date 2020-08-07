VIDEO: Adam Roberts, Emily Bautista & More Sing From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD in Support of Long Bay Theatre

The new Long Bay Theatre will be presenting a socially-distanced, drive-in production of GODSPELL.

Broadway Veterans, Regional, & Local Actors have come together to sing in fundraiser video in support of launching a new theatre in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Broadway's Adam Roberts (Myrtle Beach native & Spiderman, Pippin), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon), Angela Birchett (Color Purple), Jan Neuberger (Wicked), Anne Morrison (Merrily We Roll Along), Arianna Rosario (On Your Feet, Cats), and more are featured in the video!

LBT's Music Director Chris Brent Davis combines the songs Beautiful City from GODSPELL with A New World from SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD.

Watch below!

LONG BAY THEATRE in Myrtle Beach Artistic Director Greg London was working in Atlanta as an actor and director when the COVID pandemic hit. "I lost all gigs for the season and was desperately missing theatre. Managing Director Vickie Carter and I had started plans to revive LBT just months before it hit. We were standing in a parking lot together wearing our masks and I thought 'Wow! If we ran a drive-in movie theatre right now it would be very popular!" That's when the planning started. The idea is a safe, socially-distanced production of GODSPELL where the patrons stay in their cars and tune-in their on radios like at a Christmas lights shows. We are adopting Actor's Equity Association's guidelines for safety with actors and staff even though this first production will be non-union. Much of the rehearsals will also be virtual to start. "We NEED theatre." Says London. "The Myrtle Beach community needs a way to come together safely and enjoy beautiful music and great storytelling. Theatre bonds us in the shared experience." LBT has a space that will be announced at a later date.

The hit musical GODSPELL will take place November 6-15 (location TBA) and tickets can be purchased online at www.longbaytheatre.com.

