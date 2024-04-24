POTUS Comes to Trustus Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trustus Theatre will take a trip to the capitol for POTUS or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Selina Fillinger's brilliant, all-female farce is running May 3-18 on the Thigpen Mainstage.

A derogatory comment, a summit gone awry, an anal abscess—it's a bad day at the White House. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, it inevitably falls on the seven women he relies on most to clean up the mess. Take a raucous romp through the halls of the West Wing in a riotous and irreverent farce about the men who hold the power vs. the women who get the job done. The Tony Award and Drama League Award-nominated farce is directed by Abigail Lee McNeely and features Dewey Scott-Wiley, Becky Hunter, Ilene Fins, Marilyn Matheus, Tashera Pravato, Rachael Mitchum, and Erin Wilson.

Trustus is also excited to share a participation theme for the Sunday, May 12th performance. Celebrating all of the wonderful, strong women in our lives on Mother's Day, Trustus encourages audiences to join us for a Power Suit Matinee! Wear your finest suit, jumpsuit, or blazer, and enjoy discounted drinks at our bar! More info to come on the Trustus website and social media pages.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit trustus.org or call the Box Office at (803) 254-9732. Prorated season subscriptions earn you early access and discounts. Discounts for students, seniors, and military are available year round. POTUS contains lots of profanity. Audience discretion is advised!