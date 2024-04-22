GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE: CLUB GIGGLY Comes to the Gaillard Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the biggest podcast duos, Hannah Berner and Paige Desorbo, announced their brand-new tour Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly. One of the stops includes the Charleston Gaillard Center on September 7.

Tickets on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 AM EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

Traveling to over 25 cities, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner bring their top-rated podcast on the road with their new show “Club Giggly.” This comedic duo will make fun of everything and get the crowd involved like they've never been able to before. Giggles are guaranteed. Additional information can be found at giggly-squad.com/pages/liveshows.

Hannah Berner was born in Brooklyn, New York, and emerged on the comedy scene by writing, directing, editing, and acting in videos on social media and writing viral tweets. She has two podcasts, Berner Phone and Giggly Squad, with over 50 million combined downloads. She was a cohost on Bravo's Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo's Summer House for three seasons, and has over 4 million followers across her social media platforms. Through her viral digital series, Han on the Street, which has garnered hundreds of millions of views, she has interviewed stars such as Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Kesha, and Julia Fox. She currently is on a theater tour across America for her stand up comedy. In 2022, she was named one of Just For Laughs “New Faces Of Comedy" in Montreal. She was recently named one of Variety's “Top Ten Comics to Watch in 2023.”

Paige DeSorbo is a multi-faceted television personality, podcast host, and influential fashion tastemaker. She is a long-standing fan-favorite across three Bravo franchises — Summer House, Winter House, and Southern Charm—and was recognized by Variety as one of the “40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV” in 2023, along with notable industry icons like The Kardashians, Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, and others. Paige has expertly leveraged her platform to expand her personal brand outside the Bravo-verse and is the co-founder and co-host of the top charting podcast, Giggly Squad, alongside Hannah Berner. The duo successfully parlayed their hit podcast into a sold out nationwide live show in 2023, with additional tour dates planned across major cities in 2024.

DeSorbo is a savvy entrepreneur and trusted fashion expert known for her impeccable, budget-friendly sense of style, specializing in “Looks for Less” that bridge the gap to reinterpret trends and forecasts at more affordable price points. She is a bona fide fashionista with a million Instagram followers and serves as a frequent fashion contributor for the TODAY Show and also hosts her own regular Amazon Live shopping series dubbed, “The Paige DeSorbo Show” where she is regarded as a pioneer in the act of LIVE Shopping and ranks among the top 10 Amazon Live Creators. She has worked with prestigious brands including Nike, Maybelline, Saks, Amazon, Tommy John, Artis, Tula, Panera, and more.