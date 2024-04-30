SOMETHING ROTTEN! The Musical Announced At Town Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the Renaissance era with the hilarious musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN at Town Theatre.

Follow the journey of the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, as they strive to outshine William Shakespeare by creating the world's first musical. Featuring a talented cast including Paul Lindley, Von Huber, and Anthony Matrejek.

Don't miss this hilarious musical following the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, struggling playwrights trying to make a name for themselves in the shadow of William Shakespeare. When a local soothsayer tells the brothers that the future of theatre involves singing and dancing, they decide to create the world's first musical. Amidst the excitement of opening night, Nick and Nigel find true power in following their dreams, even when faced with seemingly insurmountable odds.

Town's stinky cast is led by Paul Lindley (Shrek) and Von Huber (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Nick and Nigel Bottom. Their rival and inspiration, William Shakespeare, is taken by Anthony Matrejek (Nice Work if You Can Get It). Bea, Nick's wife, is in the capable hands of Roxanne Rich (42nd Street) while Portia, Nigel's love interest, is taken by Caroline Quinn (Grease). David LaTorre (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) sets the plot in motion as Nostradamus with James Galluzzo (Tarzan) providing some opposition as Brother Jeremiah.

This show could not happen without the ensemble who takes on a variety of roles - even dancing eggs. Audiences will remember Taryn Wilhoit Davis, Mathew Eberhardt, Nicholas Eberhardt and Avery McCree all from A Christmas Story: The Musical, and Elizabeth Rawson and Alyssa Wilson from Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Also appearing is Chauntel Bland (Beauty and the Beast), Zanna Mills (Bright Star) and Katie Gatch (Catch Me if You Can). Mary Jayne Davis, Meg Greeley, James Nolan, Grayson Norene, McKinley Porth and Lee Saxton hand jive their way over from Grease. Aydan Wunderlich (Into the Woods), Steve Wrona (Jekyll & Hyde), Robin Blume (Mary Poppins), Leah Tudor (Arsenic and Old Lace) and Joey Weaver (Hello, Dolly!) take the Town stage once again. Maggie Baker and Nathan Jackson bring their A-game from The All Night Strut while Carly Grosse and Ivy Munnerlyn are some of our favorite things from The Sound of Music.

Connor Etcheson and Katie Sawicki followed the yellow brick road from The Wizard of Oz with Agnes Babb, Nathan Dawson and Richard Fisher back on the stage after wrapping White Christmas. And we welcome our new faces to the theatre: Michael Adams, Kameron Carpenter, Alex Fossum, Chris Matney, William Alexander Milhouse, Maria Siepel, Jeff Sigley, Sara Slaughter and Julia Turner.

Tickets and More Information

Something Rotten runs May 10-25 with 7:30 PM performances Thursdays through Saturdays and 3:00 PM Sunday matinees. Tickets are available at towntheatre.com or by calling 803-799-2510.

The show is directed by Jamie Harrington, with Amanda Hines Wrona serving as music director and choreography provided by Christy Shealy Mills. Jillian Bigony serves as costumer. Set design is by Bob Bramhall, light design by Jeremy Hansard, sound design by Clark Wilson and stage management from Katie Ohnesorge. The show is generously sponsored by Carolina Children's Dentistry, Jim Hudson Automotive and Synovus.

This musical includes adult situations and some language. Rated PG-13.

