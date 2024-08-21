The Spiegeltent Returns to the Charleston Gaillard Center with Underbelly's CABARET ROYALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced the return of the iconic Spiegeltent this holiday season. This "mirror tent," originally used as a traveling European dance hall in the early 20th century, offers a lavish and intimate setting, creating an enchanting atmosphere that transports audiences to a bygone era.

Filling the Spiegeltent for 16 performances of world-class circus and cabaret is London's renowned West End producer Underbelly and their unmissable sensation, Cabaret Royale.

After a nearly sold-out run in 2023, this fresh and exhilarating iteration promises an evening of unparalleled glamor, humor, and sparkle. Audiences can look forward to breathtaking aerial feats, tantalizing tricks, bedazzling burlesque, and charismatic comedy, all within the Spiegeltent's ornately decorated big top on the Gaillard Center lawn. Cabaret Royale will once again bring together some of the world's finest talents in circus, cabaret, and comedy, making it the must-see event of the season.

Cabaret Royale dates and times:

Wednesday, December 4, at 7:30pm

Thursday, December 5, at 7:30pm

Friday, December 6, at 6:00pm

Friday, December 6, at 8:30pm

Saturday, December 7, at 6:00pm

Saturday, December 7, at 8:30pm

Thursday, December 12, at 7:30pm

Friday, December 13, at 6:00pm

Friday, December 13, at 8:30pm

Saturday, December 14, at 6:00pm

Saturday, December 14, at 8:30pm

Thursday, December 19, at 7:30pm

Friday, December 20, at 6:00pm

Friday, December 20, at 8:30pm

Saturday, December 21, at 6:00pm

Saturday, December 21, at 8:30pm

Additional Spiegeltent programming to be announced.

TICKETS

Tickets on sale Friday, August 23, at 11:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

Cabaret Royale is recommended for audiences 18 years and over. The show contains partial nudity, adult themes, strobe and flashing lighting, danger, sass, and strong language.

ABOUT THE CHARLESTON GAILLARD CENTER

A leader in the performing arts in the Southeast, the Charleston Gaillard Center commissions, supports, and presents ambitious, multidisciplinary cultural programming and provides access to the best local, national, and global artists and companies on its stage. Deeply rooted in the community, the Gaillard Center is committed to elevating local and regional voices and partnering with Charleston institutions to reflect the city's diversity, both on stage and off. Through programming on its public campus and extensive arts education initiatives, the Gaillard Center serves as a platform to participate in community building and essential dialogue.

Established as a nonprofit in 2015, its campus includes the 1,818-seat Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall; a 16,000 square-foot exhibition hall that is home to artistic activations, community and corporate events, and celebrations; and an adjacent park space that was recently activated for artistic presentations. Behind the scenes the Gaillard Center also fosters a culture of excellence and inclusion, employing a robust and talented staff, and providing opportunities for growth and engagement across the arts sector. Find more information and upcoming programming at gaillardcenter.org.

