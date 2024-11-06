SC New Play Festival Launches Musical Theater Scholarship Contest for High School Students

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The SC New Play Festival is launching “South Carolina's Next Broadway Star” a scholarship contest aimed at amplifying and supporting high school musical theater students across South Carolina. Applications will open on November 11, 2024, and close on April 1, 2025.

Scholarships will be awarded to the top three contestants, with first place receiving $5,000, second place $2,500, and third place $1,000. These funds can be used for tuition, application fees, travel expenses for theater programs, or private acting lessons and workshops, providing vital resources for students to further their theater education.

"Great Broadway stars including Phillip Boykin, Danielle Brooks, and Patina Miller came out of South Carolina, so we know this state is fertile ground for theatrical talent," said West Hyler, Executive Director of the SC New Play Festival. " This scholarship contest will be a launching pad for students to take their dreams to the next level and receive invaluable guidance from top Broadway professionals. We're excited to provide this opportunity and can't wait to showcase the incredible young talent that our state has to offer."

Any South Carolina high school student may apply by sending a video to the application form listed on the SC New Play Festival website. From these auditions, 50 semi-finalists will be chosen and announced in mid-April. These semi-finalists will then be invited to Greenville to compete in person during the 2025 SC New Play festival, August 7-10, and from this talented group, 12 finalists will advance to a public final round judged by an esteemed panel of top New York City talent agents, Broadway casting directors, and leading musical theater professionals.

Comments