CHURCH to Return to House of JAG Supper Club Series
The event will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at The Lofts at Woodside Mill in Greenville.
House of JAG and RIZE Prevention will present House of JAG Supper Club, Chapter II: CHURCH, on Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Lofts at Woodside Mill in Greenville. Created and hosted by director, producer and creative strategist Jarvis Antonio Green, the afternoon brings together gospel music, storytelling, hands-on workshops and an abundant Southern brunch within the reimagined structure of a church service.
Following the sold-out Chapter One: Homecoming, CHURCH answers the most requested idea for the series' second gathering: brunch. Green approaches the afternoon as a theatrical experience, with food, design, music and the people in the room all contributing to what unfolds.
CHURCH draws from the traditions of the Black church and Green's upbringing at Mount Calvary Interdenominational Tabernacle Church, led by his aunt, Bishop Odis Davis. The afternoon's structure of Sunday School, Testimony, Praise & Worship, Breaking Bread, The Word and Benediction is rooted in that personal history. Green reimagines these traditions as a modern, non-religious gathering that carries forward the music, spirit, fellowship and shared care he grew up with, making room for full self-expression. People of every faith, those with no religious affiliation and those whose relationship with church is complicated are welcome at the table.
Together with a collective of musicians, artists and storytellers, House of JAG is shaping an experience filled with AHA moments, designed to open guests to wonder, joy, connection and perhaps a new way of seeing themselves and each other.
THE SERVICE
Sunday School: Two intimate, hands-on workshops led by members of the community invite guests to learn, create and participate together.
Testimony: Raven McKinney and Xavier Pearson share two five-minute personal stories developed and coached by Green. Inspired by Kirk Franklin's “I Smile,” the testimonies explore choosing joy amid difficulty.
Praise & Worship: Music Director Kevin Pickens and three live vocalists shape the musical journey of the afternoon, bringing gospel music into conversation with the stories being shared.
Breaking Bread: An abundant Southern-inspired brunch makes room for conversation, fellowship and the pleasure of sharing a meal.
The Word: Martine Helou-Allen, Executive Director of RIZE Prevention, presents a reflection on civic responsibility and what we owe one another invites guests to consider how care becomes action beyond the gathering.
Benediction: A closing moment brings the afternoon's music, stories and shared experience together.
THE SUNDAY TABLE
Guests will arrive to a grazing table of Southern cathead biscuits with whipped butter and jams; fresh-cut fruit; morning parfaits with dairy and non-dairy yogurt, local honey and granola; pecan cinnamon rolls; and maple pork burnt ends finished with bourbon maple glaze, sesame and scallion.
The brunch menu continues with fried chicken and sweet potato waffles with whipped honey butter; shrimp and creamy grits with an étouffée-style sauce, with brisket available as an alternative to shrimp; braised short rib; sweet potato soufflé with candied pecans, brown sugar and brûléed marshmallows; and collard greens prepared two ways, vegetarian and with pork.
THE ROOM AND THE ARTISTS
Under Green's creative direction, the mill's gathering space will be shaped by communal tables, candlelight, florals and stained-glass-inspired window treatments. Studio Alumbra, led by founder and creative director Enmanuel Peralta, will oversee event production and florals. Photographer Anthony Gansäuer will create portraits, and Straight to the Heart Photography will document the gathering.
Creative Direction + Design: House of JAG / @hojevents
Chef: Courtney Hicks / @courtneycancook_
Storytellers: Raven McKinney / @release_with_raven; Xavier Pearson / @xavipearson
Music Direction: Kevin Pickens / @kevinpickenss
Event Production + Florals: Studio Alumbra / @studioalumbra
Portraits: Anthony Gansäuer / @anthonygansauer
Event Photography: Straight to the Heart Photography / @straighttotheheartphoto
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Meredith Willson’s The Music Man
Charleston Gaillard Center (10/14-10/14)
|
Annie The Musical
Chapin Theatre Company (11/19-12/13)
|
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Arts Center Of Coastal Carolina (9/23-10/25)
|
Holmes and Watson
Chapin Theatre Company (9/25-10/11)
|
Sweeney Todd
Byrnes HS Rebel Theatre (10/22-10/30)
|
Little Women
The Warehouse Theatre (6/04-6/27)
|
Walter's Wish by Christopher Hackert
Myrtle Beach Train Depot (11/13-11/13)
|
Cabaret
Trustus Theatre (9/25-10/25)
|
Cult of Love
Trustus Theatre (11/20-12/13)
|
The Little Prince
Drayton Hall Theatre (4/02-4/11)