CHURCH to Return to House of JAG Supper Club Series

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House of JAG and RIZE Prevention will present House of JAG Supper Club, Chapter II: CHURCH, on Sunday, October 25, 2026, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at The Lofts at Woodside Mill in Greenville. Created and hosted by director, producer and creative strategist Jarvis Antonio Green, the afternoon brings together gospel music, storytelling, hands-on workshops and an abundant Southern brunch within the reimagined structure of a church service.

Following the sold-out Chapter One: Homecoming, CHURCH answers the most requested idea for the series' second gathering: brunch. Green approaches the afternoon as a theatrical experience, with food, design, music and the people in the room all contributing to what unfolds.

CHURCH draws from the traditions of the Black church and Green's upbringing at Mount Calvary Interdenominational Tabernacle Church, led by his aunt, Bishop Odis Davis. The afternoon's structure of Sunday School, Testimony, Praise & Worship, Breaking Bread, The Word and Benediction is rooted in that personal history. Green reimagines these traditions as a modern, non-religious gathering that carries forward the music, spirit, fellowship and shared care he grew up with, making room for full self-expression. People of every faith, those with no religious affiliation and those whose relationship with church is complicated are welcome at the table.

Together with a collective of musicians, artists and storytellers, House of JAG is shaping an experience filled with AHA moments, designed to open guests to wonder, joy, connection and perhaps a new way of seeing themselves and each other.

THE SERVICE

Sunday School: Two intimate, hands-on workshops led by members of the community invite guests to learn, create and participate together.

Testimony: Raven McKinney and Xavier Pearson share two five-minute personal stories developed and coached by Green. Inspired by Kirk Franklin's “I Smile,” the testimonies explore choosing joy amid difficulty.

Praise & Worship: Music Director Kevin Pickens and three live vocalists shape the musical journey of the afternoon, bringing gospel music into conversation with the stories being shared.

Breaking Bread: An abundant Southern-inspired brunch makes room for conversation, fellowship and the pleasure of sharing a meal.

The Word: Martine Helou-Allen, Executive Director of RIZE Prevention, presents a reflection on civic responsibility and what we owe one another invites guests to consider how care becomes action beyond the gathering.

Benediction: A closing moment brings the afternoon's music, stories and shared experience together.

THE SUNDAY TABLE

Guests will arrive to a grazing table of Southern cathead biscuits with whipped butter and jams; fresh-cut fruit; morning parfaits with dairy and non-dairy yogurt, local honey and granola; pecan cinnamon rolls; and maple pork burnt ends finished with bourbon maple glaze, sesame and scallion.

The brunch menu continues with fried chicken and sweet potato waffles with whipped honey butter; shrimp and creamy grits with an étouffée-style sauce, with brisket available as an alternative to shrimp; braised short rib; sweet potato soufflé with candied pecans, brown sugar and brûléed marshmallows; and collard greens prepared two ways, vegetarian and with pork.

THE ROOM AND THE ARTISTS

Under Green's creative direction, the mill's gathering space will be shaped by communal tables, candlelight, florals and stained-glass-inspired window treatments. Studio Alumbra, led by founder and creative director Enmanuel Peralta, will oversee event production and florals. Photographer Anthony Gansäuer will create portraits, and Straight to the Heart Photography will document the gathering.

Creative Direction + Design: House of JAG / @hojevents

Chef: Courtney Hicks / @courtneycancook_

Storytellers: Raven McKinney / @release_with_raven; Xavier Pearson / @xavipearson

Music Direction: Kevin Pickens / @kevinpickenss

Event Production + Florals: Studio Alumbra / @studioalumbra

Portraits: Anthony Gansäuer / @anthonygansauer

Event Photography: Straight to the Heart Photography / @straighttotheheartphoto

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 12 Hrs 12 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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