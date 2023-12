Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Carolina Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Riley Fincher-Foster - ANDREW LOYD WEBBER 75TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION CONCERT - Greenville Theatre 32%

Clayton King - MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - The Living Room 18%

Lanny Spires - MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - The Living Room 18%

Katie Rockwell - HONEY AND THE HOT RODS - Mill Town Players 12%

Will Ragland - RHINESTONE COWBOY - CLASSIC COUNTRY - Mill Town Players 12%

Clayton King - FATHERS DAY SHOW - The Venue 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Kristofer Parker - HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 7%

Jacob Brent - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 7%

Joy Alexander - THE ALL NIGHT STRUT - Town Theatre 7%

Mary Haley Thompson & DeAnna Gregory - ROCK OF AGES - Market Theatre 6%

Whitaker Gannon - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Christy Shea - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Village Square Theatre 5%

Katie Page - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 5%

Grayson Anthony - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 4%

Dawn Rosa Miller - THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 4%

David McLaughlin - RENT - May River Theatre 4%

Peter Williams - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 4%

Zanna Mills - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Town Theatre 4%

Tracy Steele - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 4%

William Wilkins - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 4%

Grayson Anthony - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 3%

Lisa Sendler - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Columbia Childrens Theater MainStage 3%

Shannon Scruggs - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 3%

Roxanne Rich - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 3%

Vaughn Newman - RENT - Market Theatre 3%

Elyn Collier - SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre 3%

Katie Stewart - HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 2%

Erin Bailey - A CHORUS LINE - Workshop Theatre 2%

Lauren Tatum - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Russell Garrett - COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Michael Cherry - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kathy McGill - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 9%

Sarah Greene - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 7%

Billy Bishop - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 7%

Andie Nicks - KINKY BOOTS - Workshop Theatre 7%

Thomas Brooks - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 7%

Billy Bishop - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 7%

Kathy McGill - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 6%

Thomas Brooks - SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre 5%

Andy Wallach - COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Elizabeth Schlieger - THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - May River Theatre 5%

Jay Coffman - BRIGHT STAR - Spartanburg Little Theatre 5%

Jillian Carey Bigony - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 4%

Janet Kile - THE ALL NIGHT STRUT - Town Theatre 3%

Stacey Hawks - HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 3%

Billy Bishop - INTO THE WOODS - Town Theatre 3%

Sissy Beck - LAST ROUNDUP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Mill Town Players 2%

Margaret Caterisano - TWELFTH NIGHT - Warehouse Theatre 2%

Melissa Anne Blizzard - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Greg London - THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - TREASURE ISLAND - Greenville Theatre 2%

Ashleigh Poteat - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 2%

Andrew Burns - WONDERLAND - University of South Carolina 1%

Andrew Burns - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - University of South Carolina 1%

Katie Todd - AWESOME 80S PROM - Long Bay Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre 20%

A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 15%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 12%

THE ALL NIGHT STRUT - Town Theatre 12%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 11%

A CHORUS LINE - Workshop Theatre 10%

THE GRADUATE: AN EVENING IN THE WILD - Grayson Anthony 8%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kristofer Parker - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 9%

Shannon Scruggs - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 7%

Jacob Brent - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 7%

Benjamin Wolfe - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 6%

Patrick Michael Kelly - SWEENEY TODD - Trustus Theatre 5%

David LaTorre - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Town Theatre 5%

Hans Boeschen - A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 5%

Russell Garrett - COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Jane Cato - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Schlieger - RENT - May River Theatre 4%

John Fagan - ONCE - Centre Stage 4%

Greg London - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Paul Lindley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Columbia Childrens Theatre MainStage 4%

Josh Wall - THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 3%

Chris Rose - RENT - Market Theatre 3%

Jay Coffman - RENT - Spartanburg Little Theatre 3%

Reed Halvorson - HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 2%

Ahsha Daniels - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 2%

Matt Giles - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 2%

Hans Boeschen - A CHORUS LINE - Workshop Theatre 2%

Max Quinlan - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 2%

Mary Nickles - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players 2%

Tim Spears - TUCK EVERLASTING - Clemson Little Theatre 2%

Max Quinlan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 2%

Chad Henderson - HUNDRED DAYS - Workshop Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Jamie Harrington - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 21%

Whitaker Gannon - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 10%

Drew Kenyon - THE TEMPEST - Market Theatre 10%

Connor Vetter - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Spartanburg Little Theatre 7%

Terrence Henderson - FAIRVIEW - Trustus Theatre 6%

Chris Rose - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 5%

Max Quinlan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 5%

Miriam Ragland - PROOF - Centre Stage 5%

Kira Nessel - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Village Square Theatre 4%

Will Ragland - THE LAST ROUNDUP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Mill Town Players 4%

Alex Clark - THE COYOTES - May River Theatre 3%

Greg London - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Patrick Michael Kelly - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Workshop Theatre 3%

Greg London - THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Christine Grefe - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - May River Theatre 2%

Jayce Tromsness - TWELFTH NIGHT - Warehouse Theatre 2%

Liz McGinnes - THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - May River Theatre 2%

Conyers Harvin - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Ron Ruckle - THE ODD COUPLE - Main Stage Community Theatre 1%

Jenna Tamisiea Elser - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Myra Greene - SOUVENIR - Greenville Theatre 1%

Marybeth Clark - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Charleston Stage 1%

Greg London - AWESOME 80S PROM - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Cezar Williams - MITCHELVILLE - Lean Ensemble Theater 1%

Miriam Ragland - APPLES IN WINTER - Centre Stage 0%



Best Ensemble

GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 9%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 7%

CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Trustus Theatre 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 5%

A CHORUS LINE - Workshop Theatre 4%

DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Columbia Childrens Theater MainStage 4%

ONCE - Centre Stage 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 3%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Town Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Market Theatre 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Main Stage Community Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Market Theatre 2%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 2%

BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 2%

THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - May River Theatre 2%

RENT - Market Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 2%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Chapin Theatee 2%

FAIRVIEW - Trustus Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Kwok - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 11%

Jeremy Hansard - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 9%

Naomie Winch - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 8%

Corey Langley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 8%

Christian Specht - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 6%

Isaiah Gray - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 6%

Jose Santiago - COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Tony Penna - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 4%

Patrick Faulds - HUNDRED DAYS - Workshop Theatre 4%

Cory Granner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 4%

TJ Hills - PROOF - Centre Stage 4%

Greg London - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Liz McGinnes - RENT - May River Theatre 3%

Thomas Cawood - KINKY BOOTS - Market Theatre 3%

Thomas Cawood - RENT - Market Theatre 3%

Cory Granner - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 3%

Jayme Brinson - THE COYOTES - May River Theatre 3%

Matt Reynolds - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 2%

Cory Granner - SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre 2%

Greg London - THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Tony Penna - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players 2%

Liz McGinnes - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - May River Theatre 1%

Montana Kern - HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 1%

Kevin Fraiser - MITCHELVILLE - Lean Ensemble Theater 1%

Cory Granner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Amanda Hines - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 18%

Andrew Austin - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 10%

Holly Caprell - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 9%

Michael Simmons - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 8%

Julie Florin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 6%

Bob Bray - COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

David McLaughlin - RENT - May River Theatre 5%

Janice Wright - ONCE - Centre Stage 5%

Victoria Adams - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 4%

Tom Beard/Lou Boeschen - THE ALL NIGHT STRUT - Town Theatre 4%

Victoria Adams - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 4%

Shawn Salley - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Tom Beard - HUNDRED DAYS - Workshop Theatre 3%

Greg London - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Chelsea LaCourse - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 3%

Melinda Bray - FOOTLOOSE - Main Stage Community Theatre 3%

Gloria Bockelman - THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 2%

Victoria Adams - SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre 2%

Michael Gribbin - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Long Bay Theatre 1%



Best Musical

A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 9%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 7%

GREASE - Town Theatre 7%

SWEENEY TODD - Trustus Theatre 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 5%

RENT - May River Theatre 4%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Columbia Childrens Theayer Mainstage 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Market Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Village Square Theatre 3%

ONCE - Centre Stage 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Jersey Boys - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 2%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Chapin Theatee 2%

BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Main Stage Community Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Favor Buchi - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 8%

Drew Kenyon - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Griffin Lewis - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Mauldin Cultural Center 5%

Izzy Casciani - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 4%

Abby Gamble - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 4%

Caroline Quinn - GREASE - Town Theatre 3%

Katrina Garvin - SWEENEY TODD - Trustus Theatre 3%

Grace SanFelippo - THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 3%

Jacob Seay - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Centre Stage 3%

Aaron Pennington - KINKY BOOTS - Market Theatre 3%

Aidan Tibbitt - RENT - May River Theatre 2%

Davis Herndon - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Village Square Theatre 2%

Ivy Munnerlyn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 2%

Davis Herndon - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Turner - ADDAMS FAMILY - Spartanburg Little Theatre 2%

Mary Jayne Davis - GREASE - Town Theatre 2%

Stanley Niekamp - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 2%

Rachel Gasdia - ONCE - Centre Stage 2%

Toby OConnor - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Columbia Childrens Theater MainStage 2%

Meredith Inglesby - COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Morgan Goldsberry - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 2%

Sarah Hoffman - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 2%

Mark Erickson - RENT - May River Theatre 2%

Madeline Kunz - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Columbia Children’s Theatre 2%

Abbey Sullivan - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Bill Bentley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 14%

Julian Deleon - TORCH SONG - Workshop Theatre 8%

Danny Hayward - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Courtney Dorn - PROOF - Centre Stage 6%

Helen Cook - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Village Square Theatre 6%

Oakley Boycott - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Austin J Kara - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Warehouse Theatre 4%

Kevin Treu - PROOF - Centre Stage 4%

Thelma Cope - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 4%

Carter Allen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 4%

Aidan Tibbitt - THE COYOTES - May River Theatre 3%

Westin Edwards - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 3%

Maggie Smith - THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Ellie Friedman - THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - May River Theatre 3%

Craig DeFelice - 37 POSTCARDS - Chapin Theatee 2%

Beth Martin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 2%

Anne Robards - APPLES IN WINTER - Centre Stage 2%

Cory Granner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 2%

Nick Haddad - THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Mark Erickson - THE ODD COUPLE - Main Stage Community Theatre 2%

Greg London - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Myra Greene - SOUVENIR - Greenville Theatre 1%

Kyle Price - THE ODD COUPLE - Main Stage Community Theatre 1%

Ryan Barry - HOLMES AND WATSON - Spartanburg Little Theatre 1%

Matt Reece - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 21%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 12%

CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%

37 POSTCARDS - Chapin Theatee 7%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Spartanburg Little Theatre 7%

PROOF - Centre Stage 6%

TORCH SONG - Workshop Theatre 5%

MR.BURNS - Trustus Theatre 5%

THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - May River Theatre 4%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Warehouse Theatre 4%

THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 4%

TREASURE ISLAND - Greenville Theatre 3%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Warehouse Theatre 3%

THE AWESOME 80S PROM - Long Bay Theatre 2%

LAST ROUNDUP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Mill Town Players 2%

SOUVENIR - Greenville Theatre 2%

JFK AND INGA BINGA - Charleston Stage 1%

MITCHELVILLE - Lean Ensemble Theater 1%

BOEING-BOEING - Tryon Little Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Langley - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 10%

Matthew Imhoff - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 8%

Matthew Imhoff - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 7%

Kat Bates - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 6%

Bob Bramhall - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 6%

Will Ragland - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 5%

Cindy Palko - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - May River Theatre 5%

Corey Langley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 5%

Paddy Myers - THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 5%

Kimberly Powers - COMPANY - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Dawn Cone - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Columbia Childrens Theater MainStage 4%

Will Ragland - HELLO, DOLLY! - Mill Town Players 4%

Corey Langley - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 4%

Tim Harvey - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Rick Connor - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 3%

Graham Shaffer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 3%

Corey Langley - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 3%

Patrick Faulds - HUNDRED DAYS - Workshop Theatre 3%

Graham Shaffer - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 2%

Cameron Woodson - HONK! - Milltown Players 2%

Kat Bates - SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre 2%

Tim Harvey - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Tim Harvey - THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Scott Waddell - BOEING-BOEING - Tryon Little Theater 1%

Abby Brown - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Mill Town Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lindsay Putnam - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 14%

Michael Simmons - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 12%

Marlo Griffith - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 11%

Matthew Polowczuk - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Mill Town Players 9%

Clark Wilson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 9%

David McLaughlin - RENT - May River Theatre 8%

Matt Pound - HUNDRED DAYS - Workshop Theatre 8%

Cory Granner - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 7%

Greg London - THE 39 STEPS - Long Bay Theatre 6%

Clark Wilson - THE ALL NIGHT STRUT - Town Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - SPAMALOT - Greenville Theatre 4%

Cory Granner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Nathan Jackson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 7%

Caroline Quinn - SWEENEY TODD - Trustus Theatre 5%

DeAnna Gregory - ROCK OF AGES - Market Theatre 4%

Palmer Nemec - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 3%

Alex Ringler - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Kate Gilpin - A CHORUS LINE - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 3%

Kristofer Parker - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 3%

Angela Chancay - RENT - May River Theatre 3%

Abby Gamble - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 3%

Jonathan Monk - SWEENEY TODD - Trustus Theatre 3%

Christy Shealy Mills - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 3%

Thor Raines - ROCK OF AGES - Market Theatre 3%

Mia Hlywa - THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 2%

Rebecca Loar - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Town Theatre 2%

David LaTorre - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 2%

Trevor Terry - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Mariana Harwick - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Centre Stage 2%

Michael Hart - ONCE - Centre Stage 2%

Matthew Compa - GUYS AND DOLLS - Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute 2%

Abby Gilbert - BIG RIVER - Greenville Theatre 2%

Ella Jones - INTO THE WOODS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Toby OConnor - GREASE - Town Theatre 2%

Neel Patrick Edwards - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 2%

Shea Hiscock - THE WEDDING SINGER - Main Stage Community Theatre 1%

Taylor Baxley - ROCK OF AGES - Market Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zanna Mills - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 13%

Oakley Boycott - CLUE - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 12%

Von Huber - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 9%

Mary Thalassinos - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Spartanburg Little Theatre 6%

Katie Mixon - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Workshop Theatre 6%

Katie Mixon - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 5%

Dave LaPage - MACBETH - Upstate Shakespeare Festival 4%

Carter Allen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 4%

Michael Seezen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 4%

Brian Reeder - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Mill Town Players 3%

Evan Harris - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 3%

Thelma Cope - LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE - Mill Town Players 3%

Gail Westerfield - THE MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940 - May River Theatre 3%

Haden Gonsowski - THE RISE AND FALL OF LITTLE VOICE - May River Theatre 2%

Kelsey McGarrigan - 37 POSTCARDS - Chapin Theatee 2%

Mary Metsker - THE ODD COUPLE - Main Stage Community Theatre 2%

Nathan Dawson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Town Theatre 2%

Rod McClendon - LAST ROUNDUP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Mill Town Players 2%

Malachi Beck - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Toye Hickman - THE ODD COUPLE - Main Stage Community Theatre 1%

Anthony Matrejek - JFK AND INGA BINGA - Charleston Stage 1%

Todd Janssen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenville Theatre 1%

Katie Spencer - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Tim Harvey - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Shannon Faulkner - LAST ROUNDUP OF THE GUACAMOLE QUEENS - Mill Town Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Town Theatre 24%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 14%

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL - Town Theatre 13%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Greenville Theatre 11%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Columbia Childrens Theater MainStage 8%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - South Carolina Children’s Theatre 7%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Columbia Children’s Theatre 6%

THE LION KING - Long Bay Theatre 6%

FINDING NEMO - Workshop Theatre 4%

TREASURE ISLAND - Greenville Theatre 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Charleston Stage 3%

THE ALL NIGHT STRUT - Town Theatre 1%