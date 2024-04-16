Timothy Rogers Appointed Managing Director of Charleston Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Timothy Rogers has been appointed Managing Director of Charleston Stage, succeeding Frank Mack, who left in February to join the Encore Musical Theatre Company.

According to Rogers' LinkedIn profile, he "overseesall aspects of Charleston Stage's operations, including financial management, fundraising, audience development, and strategic planning."

Rogers previously served as the Vice President of Engagement at Floyd Lee Locums, a Charleston based services corporation. He also served as the Senior Vice President of Membership and Investment at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce for seven years.

Charleston Stage is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and a constituent member of the Theatre Communication Group (TCG), the national organization for the American Theatre. Charleston Stage is funded in part by grants from the South Carolina Arts Commission, a state agency which receives support from the National Endowment for the Arts, the City of Charleston, the Charleston County and contributions from friends like you.