LIVERPOOL LEGENDS: THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE To Perform At Legends In Concert Theater

Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Experience brings the legacy of The Beatles back to life at the Legends in Concert Theater, February 11 - 15, 2025. The one-week engagement will be the first time the group has performed in Myrtle Beach, and is a tour stop on their 2025 world tour.

This special event promises a journey through the iconic band's career. Sing along to early hits like "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "She Loves You," then take a "Magical Mystery Tour" down Penny Lane before diving into the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. The night culminates with classics like "Get Back," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Hey Jude," sure to have everyone dancing and singing in the aisles.

Formed by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, Liverpool Legends are four talented musicians and actors, handpicked by Louise, to honor her brother's legacy and re-create the band that changed the world forever. She also is the narrator of the show, as she was an instrumental part of the promotion of The Beatles in the early years. The meticulously crafted experience boasts "note-perfect vocals" and "precise attention to every musical detail," along with costume changes, vintage instruments, and state-of-the-art multimedia to transport you back to the height of Beatlemania.

These seasoned performers are no strangers to success. They've toured the globe, packing venues in the US, Europe, and beyond. They've graced the stages of prestigious venues like The Cavern Club in Liverpool, Carnegie Hall, and The Rose Bowl, even recording at the legendary Abbey Road Studios. Their dedication to their craft has earned them a Grammy nomination and numerous awards in Branson, Missouri, where they've been headlining their own show when not on tour.

"We are super excited to bring our show to Myrtle Beach and partnering with the World's Greatest Tribute Show - Legends in Concert, said Marty Scott, manager and performer in Liverpool Legends. I can't think of a better time and place to celebrate Valentine's week! ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE!"

Tickets for Liverpool Legends' tribute to The Beatles start at $47.95 and are available at the Legends in Concert Box Office (843.238.7827) or online at LEGENGSINCONCERT.COM.

